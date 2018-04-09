Direct Office Solutions Elevates the Office Environment by Offering Modular Workstations in Palm Beach and Weston, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2018 --Direct Office Solution is one of the leading and most formidable premium office furniture companies that offer refreshing and vibrant modular workstations that translate into better productivity. The quality workstations in Palm Beach and Weston, Florida provide responsive solutions for creating human centric work places and are designed to address the widest possible range of needs of any office. Apart from crackling functionality that the systems offer, they can unleash creativity and turn the office into a signature of work ethos.



The modular office furniture systems they provide are of high quality. They are smart, versatile, scalable and customized. These systems are unique designed to create collaborative spaces for large shared work environments as well as small offices. From sleek desking systems to full height panel and partitions systems, one can choose the one that is purposefully designed to accommodate one's needs.



Over the years, office workstations have considerably evolved. The tanker desks of yesteryear have been replaced by the modular office furniture systems of today. The office furniture industry is constantly adapting to new demands in the modern workforce.



The new form of tech-savvy workstations support and nurture an open office environment by removing traditional cubicle privacy walls. These are usually called a "benching system" or "bench desks" and are characterized by minimal separation among individual work spaces, and smart designs that include power/data integration.



At Direct Office Solution, one can find the type of office workstations that were purposefully conceived to enable, support, and inspire creativity within the open plan office, the quintessential collaborative work space of this young new century. For any query related to office furniture and workstations, call an expert at Direction Office Solutions at: (954) 440-4410. The experts are always ready to answer any queries related the office furniture and cubicles.



About Direct Office Solutions

Direct Office Solutions is the one stop provider of new and used desks in Boca Raton and Palm Beach. They deal in office furniture offering great solutions in office chairs, file cabinets, conference tables, benching systems and more.