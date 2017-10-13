Direct Office Solutions Offers Custom Office Furniture in Fort Lauderdale Florida

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2017 --Direct Office Solutions is a premier provider of both new and used office furniture in Fort Lauderdale FL. The company has a combined experience of 50 years and has the biggest warehouse of new and used office furniture. They have been doing business with sheer excellence and meeting the furniture requirements of their commercial clients' with ease and on time. There is no reason for those who are just opening their new office to invest a lot of money in office furniture. They can easily get in touch with Direct Office Solutions to provide them with used office furniture but all of which is in great condition and ready to use.



The office furniture provider has a 60,000 square foot warehouse which is again one of South Florida's largest central locations for both new and used office furniture. The best thing about approaching them is that not only are the prices one of the greatest in the market, but all the major brands are available under the single roof. One does not have to be bothered about quality or service as that comes best from Direct Office Solutions.



The company is also a provider of custom furniture as they fairly understand that the need of all office owners will never be the same. One has to face space constraints apart from may be financial issues too. Keeping all this in mind, Direct Office Solutions offers custom furniture solutions for their clients'. They will have a detailed talk with their clients' and know their needs and then custom design the furniture accordingly. One has a great variety to choose from that includes Custom White Step up Reception Desk, Desk and office suites and more.



They also provide Used Office Cubicles in Fort Lauderdale FL apart from benching systems, conference tables, storage and filing solutions and more.



Call 954-440-4410 for more details.



About Direct Office Solutions

Direct Office Solutions is a recognized company that offers a wide range of office furniture in Fort Lauderdale FL. They deal in both new and used office cubicles, workstations, chairs and more.