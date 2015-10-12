Direct Selling for Dummies by Belinda Ellsworth Goes #1 on Amazon

Lakeland, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2015 --BelindaEllsworth.com latest book Direct Selling for Dummies by entrepreneur, international best selling author, Founder of Step Into Success, trainer, coach, business consultant and the direct sales expert Belinda Ellsworth is now available on Amazon. Belinda Ellsworth has written a new book, Direct Selling for Dummies is for people interested in starting in the direct selling industry as well as those who are seasoned veterans. Belinda Ellsworth's new international #1 Amazon best selling book, 'Direct Selling for Dummies,' is now available on Amazon. Within the pages discover the different selling models, the skills you need to succeed, how to implement your sales strategies, ways to maximize social media power, and how to keep your homebased business going and growing.



With Ellsworth's help, explore:



- -how direct sales work, the compensation plans and the pros/cons of a startup to choose your ideal company



- -how Network Marketing, Party Plan and Hybrid models differ from each other



- -how to get appointments and bookings, plan a great launch, generate a buzz, keep your hosts excited and hold successful parties



- -the best social media to grow the business and



- -how to master the art of recruiting and networking, making follow-up a priority



"This book is an amazing resource for direct sellers of any product. Belinda hits every topic you could ever need help with in growing your direct sales business. I have been in direct dashes for 36 years and have had the privilege of seeing Belinda in person several times over the years and keep her training CDs in my van...,she is simply the best and you could not have chosen a better person to head up this dummies book!" - John



How do you get started in direct sales? What is the best way to grow a direct sales business? What are ways to add a powerful punch into any business? We all have these questions, and in Direct Selling for Dummies, Belinda Ellsworth helps find the answers. Ellsworth uniquely takes her more than 30 years of experience and lively personality with her entrepreneurial smarts to help people build a thriving team and business.



With Ellsworth's help, you will also learn:



- -Why direct selling works

- -Ways to bolster your confidence

- -Time management tips

- -How to hone your presentations skills

- -The 2+2+2 follow-up method

- -How to maximize an event

- -Communication aids

- -Great online resources

- -Tricks for handling your income and dealing with taxes



Direct Selling for Dummies is a must have if you are in the direct selling industry.



"So much amazing information for anyone in the Direct Sales industry. Love that it is up to the minute including a section on Social Media. Great reference-style book for easy look up on topics as needed. Great for ideas for team training. Belinda hit a home run with this one!" - Terry V. Broadbent



About Belinda Ellsworth

Belinda Ellsworth has been a speaker and trainer for the direct sales industry for over 20 years. After building a successful business with two companies, she founded Step into Success in 1995 and has helped thousands of direct sellers and entrepreneurs. She has worked with more than 200 different direct sales companies as a consultant and conference speaker and impacted thousands more through her seminars and training programs.



Known as the "verbiage queen", her training helps consultants and leaders see results, including an increase in bookings, recruiting and retention. She consistently conducts surveys and research to stay one step ahead and offers a variety of products and services all focused on helping direct sellers reach their potential.