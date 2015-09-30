Direct Selling for Dummies Reveals the Secrets Behind the Direct Selling Expert

Lakeland, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2015 --Bestselling Author and Direct Sales Expert Belinda Ellsworth will be releasing her much-anticipated book Direct Selling for Dummies on October 5, 2015. The book is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, where it has quickly made an unprecedented name for itself online.



Over the past several weeks, Direct Selling for Dummies has been quickly rising up the Amazon Bestseller Charts within the United States, Canada and Australia. It is currently ranked as the #1 best selling book within both the Direct Sales and Home-Based Small Business categories. It has also ranked as high as #2 best selling Sales and Marketing book.



With concise guidance and a friendly style, Direct Selling for Dummies is designed to provide readers with the direct selling strategies needed in order to make a powerful impact when growing a direct sales business. The book acts as an insider guide to making it in the industry and is the ideal resource for anyone interested in learning direct sales or starting a home-based business.



Written by a 35-year veteran of the industry, this 384-page book sheds light on everything from how to make direct sales work to coming up with a small business idea. Belinda Ellsworth teaches her readers many direct sales expert tips such as how to structure a business, manage time and develop customer relationships in order to optimize sales. She highlights the importance of leveraging social media, one of the most powerful tools in the modern sales industry and provides new ideas surrounding recruitment and management.



Direct Selling for Dummies will officially be launched on October 5, 2015 and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, where readers will receive several benefits upon purchase. Before the book is even available, readers will gain access to the Direct Selling for Dummies 5-Point Cheat Sheet, 5 full-length PDF articles, valuable video trainings and downloads from 8 industry leaders. They will also be entered to win a 60-minute one-on-one consultation with the author Belinda Ellsworth, if pre-ordered by October 4, 2015.



Belinda will be on tour signing books once Direct Selling for Dummies releases in book stores. To see the Book Tour schedule and locations, click here. It's expected to be a huge turnout at each location, you can RSVP to be sure there is a seat available during the Q&A session.



To find out more information about Direct Selling for Dummies, visit the book's official website here.