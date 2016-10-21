Davie, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2016 --Dating VIP, a prominent global online dating company, has just released a matchmaking website tailored for single men and women with disabilities. This online platform fosters a friendly atmosphere that should enable its members to enter the world of disabled dating and make wise, well informed decisions when it comes to choosing a partner. This online service helps people get back into the dating game regardless of their current physical or mental condition. Its creators have designed a unique dating pool that embraces people as they are and brings out the best in them.



Disabled Mate creators firmly believe that offering an accessible online dating community where warm hearted people with disabilities can gather to meet, make friends and find romance is just one step towards bettering their lives. With an estimated 24.1 million people with a severe disability and 17.5% people with a functional limitation in the US alone, it is becoming increasingly important to address this issue with both compassion and understanding, creating more dating space to people who deserve it.



Keith Gladwell, a member of Disabled Mate, was happy to share his story. "I have been looking for a dating network that would help me connect to people who not only accepted me as I am but also empowered me on my journey to recovery. I am enjoying every minute at this dating site and would recommend it to anyone who's planning to take control over their love lives, anyone hoping to get back into that dating field. With a community such as Disabled Mate the sheer thought of putting myself out there is no longer daunting, it is actually thrilling!"



Disabled Mate can be accessed 24/7 at http://www.disabledmate.com and it is continuing to grow fast, with a host of members signing up daily. At this rate, it is bound to exceed expectations of its founders and possibly set a new record. It is definitely good news for all the disabled single men and women who are looking for partnership, companionship, short-term or long-term relationship. Last but not least, this dating website allows its members to chat and date casually, with a range of cutting edge online features and simple yet sleek interface for online chatting and flirting.