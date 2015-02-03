Bakersfield, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2015 --Warrior 1 Yoga® Studio in Bakersfield, CA will be launching on February 6th with a soft opening. The studio will be the first in the Bakersfield community to offer Pure HOT YOGA. Founder Dana Healey is a hometown girl who wants to bring her deep love of health and fitness back to her community after years of working abroad and traveling the world. Dana brings home her experience practicing and teaching yoga, along with her vast experience in the fitness field as a "TRX" and HITT trainer. She studied Hot Yoga in Thailand where she was certified as an instructor, and has focused her studio toward the trending practice of HOT YOGA.



She taught yoga to U.S soldiers, State Department personnel and US Contractors in Iraq while working as a government contractor for the now infamous Blackwater for over 9 years.



Real hot yoga is not just raising the temperature in the room to make you sweat, as in most yoga studios. Warrior 1 Yoga® uses infrared spa quality heating. During the bodies natural cooling process while practicing yoga you will sweat out of toxins, such as sodium, alcohol, cholesterol, nicotine, and possibly carcinogenic heavy metals. The overall benefit is the experience of practicing a beautiful art while also getting a total body workout and cleansing.



Spa quality Infrared heating penetrates the skin 1 - 1 1/2 inches deeper than normal heating. This heat reaches deeper into the muscle tissues and internal organs than with radiant heat.



Warrior 1 Yoga® Studio is located at:



1006 Calloway Dr Suite A

Bakersfield, CA 93312

Ph: 661-319-6906



During the soft opening on February 6th, Warrior 1 will offer the following specials:



- Buy 2 Classes Get One Free

- Monthly Membership Discounted to $99

- Valentines day specials coming soon



Both special offers end February 9th.



The studio will be open Monday through Saturday, and Warrior 1 welcomes every level of yoga student from beginner through advanced. Because of Dana's deep love of country and desire to give back, Warrior 1 Yoga has teamed up with the Wounded Heroes Fund of Bakersfield to offer one free class on Sundays for disabled veterans in the area. The studio will be providing access to disabled veterans suffering from PTSD with an instructor specially trained in to teach specific hot yoga techniques known to ease PTSD symptoms.



Dana will be offering a wide variety of yoga classes at Warrior 1 Yoga. On the yoga studio's schedule are classes in Hot Ashtanga, Hot Vinyasa, Hot Power Yoga, Warm Beginner Yoga, and Hot Absolute / Hot Birkram style yoga. Weekday lunch hours will see a half-hour power yoga class offered at the studio. Women's self-defense classes are in the works as well.



Dana Healy has pulled out all the stops by outfitting Warrior 1 Yoga® with state of the art spa quality infrared heating, an air purification system, an air circulation system, purified air humidifier system, nonslip Zebra Yoga mat flooring, showers, and high-end yoga apparel for purchase. Retail sold include Jala Clothing, Psylo, IMPAR, Flying tomatoes, Mandukah, Gaiam, and soon Glyder and Queen of Hearts apparel.



Says Dana about how yoga changed her life and how she has used it to help soldiers and security contractors in Iraq, "Yoga empowers people by teaching them to let go of stress. It's a workout, which totally detoxifies, challenging the physical body, and changing one's awareness, and mindfulness. Its most important benefits are in preventing injury, increasing vitality and creating a life rich in energy."



About Warrior 1 Yoga® Studio

Founded by Dana Healey, Warrior 1 Yoga® Studio offers several different kinds of hot yoga classes and women's self defense classes.



Warrior 1 Yoga, "Getting You Hot, One class at a time!"



CONTACT

Warrior 1 Yoga Studio

Dana Healey

Bakersfield, CA

Ph: 661-319-6906

Email: healey_dana@yahoo.com

Email: Info@warrior1yogaspa.com



Website: http://www.warrior1yogaspa.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/warrior1yoga