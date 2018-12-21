Disaster Preparedness Is Simple with the Supplies at CUSurviveGear.com

Columbia, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2018 --Carol is excited to announce the launch of https://CUSurviveGear.com. By combining her passion and her knowledge of what's available in emergency preparedness in the market today, Carol has created a website that provides a huge variety of survival gear for all types of customers. Customers searching for emergency preparedness kit will find great deals on 2-person, 4-person and children kits for up to 72 hours, as well as travel-size mini survival packs. When it comes to car travel, the website offers automobile safety kits that contain all the essentials in the event of an accident, breakdown or other disaster on the road. Safe, long-lasting food that doesn't require refrigeration is essential during an emergency; on the website customers will find a whole range of freeze-dried meals and ingredients, including options like a set of 120 individually packed servings, freeze-dried sliced bananas, meat and much more.



This one-stop shop was opened in September 2018. Carol is committed to providing excellent customer service to customers, as CUSurviveGear.com becomes a well-known and respected resource for customers searching for both excellent products and a welcoming and informative environment. Customers can rest assured that all the products on the website are thoroughly researched for their quality and usefulness in emergency situations.



New products will continuously be added to the inventory at CUSurviveGear.com, so customers can return to find new and updated kits, auto kits and long-lasting food storage. As the website grows and matures, customers will see compact survival gear for hikers and backpackers like water filters, first aid kits, portable stoves and more.



To supplement the information on the website, Carol has also launched a blog at https://CUSurviveGearBlog.com. The posts there provide helpful product reviews, additional information, tips and tricks and more.



About CUSurviveGear.com

CUSurviveGear.com is a division of CU Global Ventures LLC and is owned and operated by Carol, a Navy veteran and web entrepreneur.



Carol Underdonk

https://CUSurviveGear.com