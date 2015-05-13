Discounted Shadow Stripe Kraft Bags by Paper Mart

Orange, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2015 --For those who are big fans of arts and crafts and everything that screams packaging, good news was posted today by Paper Mart on their website. The online packaging giant is giving a 10 per cent discount on their premium shadow stripe Kraft Bags for a limited time only. The best thing about these shopping bags is that they are eco-friendly. The material used inside is made up of 95 per cent post-consumer materials while the 5 per cent are post-industrial. The exterior of the shopping bags shows off premium stripes in flat colors. The shopping bags have a twisted upright handle. There are around 18 colors available to choose from and promoted is only limited until supplies last. The promo code to be used is "KRAFTBAG" and should be entered upon checkout to avail the discount. The pricing and the colors may be viewed at http://www.papermart.com/premium-shadow-stripe-colored-kraft-shopping-bags/id=4229



For those who have additional order from other handle bag pages, a discount of 15 per cent will be given as soon as the checkout price reaches $200. Online clients have the option to choose from different pricing packages which are categorized into two, the standard quantity order and the small quantity order. On the same page, buyers may also conveniently view and check the different premium shadow stripe Kraft Bags sizes and dimensions. If you are looking for other types of handle bags, there are the regular priced ones with plain and rope handle. Other container options are available at Paper Mart such as boxes and cartons, cans, jars and bottles, baskets and food containers.



Paper Mart offers around 26,000 items and specializes in food, retail and industrial packaging. Item categories available are shipping supplies and products, party supplies, fabrics and crafts, food and floral packaging, and gift wrapping supplies such as wraps, ribbon and tape.



About Paper Mart

Paper Mart, the largest supplier of discount packaging in the United States, is a family-owned business operating for 94 years. The company launched its website 17 years ago at http://www.papermart.com. The company specializes in food, retail and industrial packaging.



For orders and more information regarding the company, you may call 800-745-8800. Paper Mart's business address is located at 2164 N. Batavia Street, Orange, CA 92865-3104.