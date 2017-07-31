DiscountFlights.com Expands to Reach over 100 Countries

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2017 --DiscountFlights.com is expanding to serve over 100 countries. Tailoring to users in each local market, DiscountFlights.com is now covering flight options for North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia. It searches locally, i.e., local travel agencies, local low cost carriers as well major airlines, and yields the best possible options for flights in each market.



"With our newly designed Chinese language site http://www.pianyidejipiao.com/, we reached a new milestone in our international expansion strategy," says Drago Maximov, founder and CEO of DiscountFlights.com, "Destinations in Asia, South America, Middle east and Eastern Europe are expected to become travel hotspots in 2018." DiscountFlights.com is currently operating in North America, Brazil, Mexico, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, Germany, the UK, India, Japan and 100 more countries, each in its local currency. Its inventory includes over 900 full-service and low-cost airlines.



DiscountFlights.com, powered by Ctrip's Skyscanner API platform, is linked with all major travel portals worldwide to enable metasearch. Our metasearch engine combines results from multiple search engines, and yields the most comprehensive result to any search.



DiscountFlights.com's search result includes a summary view of each airline's lowest to highest prices. It also provides users with economy, business and first class flight prices in one search. Users have options to continue bookings based on their preference on price, flight class and time. Our revenue model is based on onsite advertising and commission earned through re-directed traffic to booking portals. In less than 6 months our site reported more Than 1 Million Users. DiscountFlights search engine is also used to power numerous websites such as Lessno.com, Pianyedejipiao.com ValueAirlines.com.



DiscountFlights.com is 100% owned by Asian Airfares Group, LLC. It is debt free and self-funded. We are based in San Francisco, and are always open to collaboration from interested partners to accelerate our growth and expand our market coverage. Our future expansion plans include a new mobile apps, messenger bots, and integration of alternative travel products into a single shared platform.



About DiscountFlights.com

DiscountFlights.com (http://www.DiscountFlights.com) is the world's most easy-to-use airfare search engine. DiscountFlights.com enables users to compare the best flight options from airline and online travel agency web sites. Users are redirected directly to the airline or online travel agency web site of their choice to complete their booking.



