DiscountWaterIonizer.com Launches New Website for Expert Advice on Water Ionizers

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2014 --Discount Water Ionizer (www.DiscountWaterIonizer.com) Consumers shopping for a water ionizer can now find everything they’re looking for - all in one place. Discount Water Ionizer.com’s staff with over 12 years of experience provides expert advice that shoppers can use to compare the major brands. Consumers can save many hours of endless searches on the web with DiscountWaterIonizer.com’s new website.



Water ionizers have been available in the United States for about 20 years, and DiscountWaterIonizer.com’s staff has been involved in water filtration business for many of those years. The experts at DiscountWaterIonizer.com have experience with all major brands of water ionizer, and can provide useful advice about all of them. Consumers no longer have to spend hours searching water ionizer comparison sites, manufacturer sites, and retail sites to find the information they’re looking for.



What kind of information can be found at DiscountWaterIonizer.com?



There’s a lot of information that a consumer needs to know to make an informed decision about a water ionizer. What is the pH range, does it require chemicals, and the antioxidant potential of the water produced? How big are the plates? What kind of filters does it use? How long is the warranty for? And much more. Shoppers at DiscountWaterIonizer.com will get the answers to all those questions and more, such as:



-What are the best financing options?

-How does one brand of water ionizer compare to others?

-Can the machine be used with hard water?

-Why is one brand so much more expensive than the others

-Can the ionizer be used under the counter?



Compare and save: Major name brands vs. discount brands



Visitors to DiscountWaterIonizer.com will find helpful comparisons of major name brands like: Ion Life, Enagic/Kangen, KYK, BionTech, AklaZone, LIFE Ionizers, Jupiter, Alkafresh, EOS and many others. Additionally, consumers will be able to compare the major name brands to reputable discount brands of water ionizer that are comparable to major brands, but offered at great discounts. Finding the right discount brand water ionizer will provide shoppers the opportunity to save hundreds or more on their purchase, without compromising on the quality of the alkaline water they’re getting.



Paul of DiscountWaterIonizer.com helps consumers avoid making the expensive mistakes that can cost thousands: “I purchased my first ionizer back in 1996 and the quality wasn’t that good. If I would have had the proper information and guidance I would have made a better choice. And in the long run, that would have provided me with healthier water and saved me money. I was angry that the company I bought my ionizer from didn’t help me compare ionizers and find a better deal. I decided to get into the water ionizer market to share the healthy benefits I got from drinking alkaline water, and to help people avoid the same mistake that I made.”



About DiscountWaterIonizer.com

The team at DiscountWaterIonizer.com has worked for, or sold major brands like Jupiter, Ionways, KYK, Life Ionizers, and Enagic water ionizers since the 1990’s. Based on those years of experience, DiscountWaterIonizer.com selected the most popular brands of water ionizer and the best discount brands, and assembled them all in one place.



For more information on the top brand water ionizers that are available at Discount Water Ionizer, please visit http://www.discountwaterionizer.com/ionizers-recommended.html



Media Contact



Paul@DiscountWaterIonizer.com

702-430-2683