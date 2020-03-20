Discover a Wealth of Opportunities for a Stellar Career with Selby Jennings' Sales and Trading Jobs in Zurich

Zürich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2020 --Selby Jennings is a specialist leading recruiter for the banking and financial services industry. The firm works with talented people and market-leading businesses across Switzerland, from Chur and Zurich to Geneva, Bern and Lucerne. In an era when financial services is experiencing constant disruption and change, and when a competitive advantage is hard to define, it's the people within any business who provide the resilience and innovation that it needs to grow and thrive. Selby Jennings is a key partner for organisations looking to invest in human capital and also provides a different type of hiring experience for the most talented people.



Sales and trading jobs in Zurich offer a wealth of opportunities for those who are looking to define a stellar career. The range of roles available is broad, including data analysis positions and credit traders, as well as management roles in client service and executing sales in specialist fields such as agriculture. Selby Jennings has a long, rich history of working with exceptionally talented candidates and enabling them to swiftly find the right opportunities to move on to.



Strong links with key employers in the financial service sector make this simple, as well as the fact that the firm is the recruitment partner of choice for many world-leading organisations as part of the Phaidon International group. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide quality sales and trading jobs in Zurich and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Switzerland is globally renowned as a financial services centre and the industry is spread across the country, in Zurich as well as other major cities such as Lucerne and Geneva, Bern and Chur. Selby Jennings works with candidates and corporations across the country and also has a strong global presence that extends to more than 60 countries worldwide. This combination of in-depth understanding of the local Swiss market, as well as the broader international context, is one of the reasons why Selby Jennings has become a recruitment leader for the financial services sector. The firm has also excelled as a result of investment in its own people, including providing best-in-class training and ensuring access to the most current innovation in recruitment technology.



The financial services sector continues to evolve and Selby Jennings is well placed to help both individuals and organisations manage the risks that this represents, as well as optimising the opportunities. The firm is reimagining the way that recruitment is handled to ensure mutually beneficial outcomes that provide benefits sector-wide.



To find out more information about sales and trading jobs in Zurich visit https://www.selbyjennings.ch/jobs/sales-and-trading.



Selby Jennings CH provides specialist recruitment support to the financial services sector in Switzerland and beyond. Established in 2004, the firm has evolved with the financial services organisations it supports and has deep insight and strong networks that ensure the right connections are made.