Discover and Live an Inspired Dream and God-Designed Purpose

Your HeartSong Journey, Discovering and Living Your Inspired Dream and God-Designed Purpose is an introspective guide and journal-style book offering hope and direction. It encourages and helps readers uncover the truth and hidden answers to living with confidence, overcoming life's challenges, and stepping into the dream and purpose always and uniquely meant for them.



This God-determined and unique dream/purpose combination is what Gail Armatys calls each person's HeartSong. Gail, a Professional Certified Life Coach, and author of Your HeartSong Journey, clarifies how readers can and are meant to know and live their HeartSong, how it's the life, as Christians, they crave most. Gail's motivational message inspires transformation as she walks readers through topics of self-image and worth, overcoming bad habits, thought- life renewal, drawing nearer to Christ, and so much more in preparation for their calling. Throughout the book, she drips her testimony unveiling how God answered her desire to know why she was here and what difference she made so others can know and live their HeartSong, too. Page after page, she offers thought-provoking questions, scripture, inspirational quotes, and personal challenges to stir spiritual and personal growth.



More than a bible study, this book is sprinkled with stories from the perspective of a woman who by all appearances was living a successful personal, professional, and Christian life. Yet, she found herself feeling empty, trapped, like she was meant for more, and still unclear about her purpose and impact. Gail's book offers glimpses of her life purpose journey, but mostly, it's a guided path to reflect and connect the dots between the readers' days and God's dream and purpose for their lives.



It has been said that God's timing is perfect, and indeed the timing of this book couldn't be more perfect. If there is one positive from this pandemic, it is the gift of time and solitude to read more and work on me. I'm really looking forward to taking my own journey over the next several weeks with this wonderful guide! — Debra M.



This was the most freeing experience of my life — Lori E.