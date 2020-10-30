Discover Centyfy Crypto Social Network

Lake Worth, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2020 --About us.



Centyfy is a social network for crypto enthusiasts which is exclusively monetized on the stable value crypto token CENTY. 1 CENTY = .01 U$D.



How is Centyfy different?



Centyfy users can monetize all their content and earn CENTY TIPS, rewards paid in CENTY tokens for the quality of their posts by all other users. Centyfy users can also monetize their viewing-liking-sharing of ads or promotions and earn CENTY PERKS, rewards paid in CENTY tokens offered by the participating businesses. Centyfy distributes 75% of CENTY PERKS revenues to users. It offers a FREE, secure desktop/mobile CENTY (Stellar) wallet and also a FREE messaging/voice/video CentyChat service.



What is CENTY crypto token?



Centyfy runs exclusively on the CENTY token, a Stellar blockchain based multipurpose stable crypto token: it can be used as fiat anchor; it can be traded for any crypto/fiat assets; it can be used for remittance services Worldwide; it can be used as payments/rewards (as on Centyfy) or just simply as storage of fiat value. CENTY transactions are 100% secure and virtually instant.



Centyfy values everybody's privacy and will never, ever share the user's data.



Centyfy offers a FREE CENTY wallet (Stellar wallet) and FREE 70 CENTY tokens welcome bonus to all new users.



https://centyfy.com/pages/centyfy