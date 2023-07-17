Discover How Hochman & Goldin, P.A. Can Help Beat Sunpass, MDX, and Toll-by-Plate Violations!

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2023 --For more than 20 years, the attorneys at Hochman & Goldin, P.A. have helped their clients beat traffic citations throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. They specialize in Sunpass, MDX, and Toll-By-Plate violations and can help you understand and navigate the complex legal system.



The Miami traffic attorneys can explain your options and provide you with legal representation. They may be able to help you keep the tickets off your record and/or reduce the amount of your fines. In Miami-Dade county, these violations can be as costly as $149 plus the amount of the unpaid toll. Avoid the hassle and expense of high fines, and let Hochman & Goldin, P.A. represent you.



The attorneys at Hochman & Goldin, P.A. have a combined experience of more than 200,000 traffic citations. They offer personalized legal services tailored to your individual needs and provide superior legal representation for all types of traffic violations.



Contact the Law Offices of Hochman & Goldin, P.A. today to learn how they can help you beat your Sunpass, MDX, and Toll-By-Plate violations. For more information on a Miami traffic attorney or a red light camera lawyer, visit hochmanandgoldin.com.



About Hochman & Goldin, P.A.

In their 20 years of practice, the Law Offices of Hochman & Goldin, P.A. have handled over 200,000 traffic tickets. Hochman & Goldin's attorneys have represented clients accused of various traffic violations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.