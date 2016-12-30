Discover How to Prioritize the People and Things That Matter Most in the Serenity Mindset

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2016 --The Serenity Mindset, written by personal lifestyle coach and speaker Nancy M. Forbes, is a personal guide for establishing boundaries that intentionally prioritize the people and things that matter most. Having struggled and navigated through a trifecta of personal losses, Nancy learned how to still her mind, to recognize and accept what she could and could not change, and to patiently trust her spiritual guidance.



The Serenity Mindset helps readers to overcome their own tragedies and challenges, through establishing and achieving goals, prioritizing people and things that matters, and surrounding themselves with meaningful relationships. Within the book, Nancy communicates that learning how to recognize and accept what is and what isn't in your control is important because it leads to a calmer and less agitated mind.



"I don't just give readers a theory of how to do something," explains Nancy. "I provide tried-and-proven techniques along with the tools to get them started."



The Serenity Mindset will give readers the tools to set their stress boundaries while providing the necessary tactics to establish and achieve goals.



"What really sets this book apart is the assessment approach to differentiate between acquaintances, close friends, true friends, and best friends," shares Nancy. "The reason this is important is to ensure that we are embracing and investing in meaningful relationships that add value to our lives before it is too late."



About The Serenity Mindset

The Serenity Mindset, releasing January 13th, 2017, will be available for purchase on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, Kobo, Apple iBooks, and Shop.BookLogix.com.