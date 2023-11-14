Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2023 --For pharmaceutical companies looking to quickly and efficiently commence clinical trials for new medications, Miami Clinical Research (MCR) is a top choice. MCR is committed to providing expedited contracting for Clinical Data Agreements and other documents with an average turn around time of two weeks or less, allowing for immediate trial start-ups.



When partnering with MCR, pharmaceutical companies have access to the latest data analytics and software technology, providing real-time data and access to on-going trials. MCR is home to a highly trained and certified staff of Clinical Research Associates (CRAs) with over 80 studies to-date, and is continually recognized and awarded for their clinical excellence.



MCR has also recently been acknowledged within the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry as a "Top 10 Clinical Research Provider" by Life Sciences Review, and major pharmaceutical companies have awarded the site for clinical excellence distinctions and industry-partner awards.



Finally, MCR's subject recruitment and retention is unparalleled. With a nation-first subject recruitment social media channel, a full-scale call center, and a marketing department, MCR is often a "high enroller" among sponsors.



Pharmaceutical companies looking to partner with a reliable clinical trial provider should consider the benefits of working with Miami Clinical Research. With their expedited contracting, data analytics, top-ranking staff, and high subject enrollment, MCR is a proven leader in the field of clinical trials. For more information, visit miamiclinicalresearch.com.



About Miami Clinical Research

Since 2008, Miami Clinical Research has been a team of healthcare professionals focused on advancing health and wellness through medical research. The group utilizes state-of-the-art equipment and technology to bring medical studies to life. With their cutting-edge facilities and quality services, they ensure that research is conducted to the highest standards.