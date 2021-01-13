Discover the Most Successful Resolutions for 2021

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2021 --At the start of every year people often resolve to make their life better. Among the most common resolutions is to lose weight, be happier and to save money. As with most New Year's resolutions these, too, are not likely to survive the first month. Luckily, some resolutions need only the first month to have a long-lasting effect.



People who are most in need of change this year are those who are confined in America's prisons. Prisoners now face the rapid spread of the Coronavirus, peer pressure and social change. Prisoners more than anyone want a change in their lives. And a prisoner who wants to be happy, connected or even find love needs only to take the time to sign up.



The most important thing a prisoner can resolve to change is the way of thinking that brought them to prison. This is best achieved by changing the people in their social circles. At one time such a thing was impossible to do, but today new friends are easier to find with the help of pen pal services. Prisoners who have pen pals are exposed to positive influences that are unlikely to exist among most prisoners. With positive influence prisoners are 100% more likely to successfully reintegrate into society, upon release. Prisoners who resolve to be happy, make friends or find true love often get much more than they ever expected. Even with all the benefits of prisoners having pen pals, the number of available pen pals has always been far below the demand. Until now.



Among the many pen pal services listed on the internet today, only a handful of them focus on reaching those inside the prisoners. It's the few companies like Penacon.com, Writeaprisoner.com and Friendsbeyondthewalls.com that understand the impact that letters have on the hearts of prisoners today. These companies provide a web-based service, to help those prisoners who seek a friend, a pen pal or even true love find the hope that they seek. These web-based services also have an option for the friends and family of prisoners to establish an online profile on behalf of the prisoners that they love.



With today's technology, anyone can help a prisoner achieve their goal of obtaining a better life by helping them get connected with a positive influence. This year it's easier than ever.



