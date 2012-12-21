Cape Town, Western Cape -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2012 --One of the largest medical aids in South Africa, Discovery Health, has boosted its Vitality benefits for 2013.



Members of the popular wellness programme can expect improved retail choice and richer rewards for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.



State of the art multimedia interactive monitoring platforms; an interconnected membership network and a flexible Discovery Card that offers an interest free finance facility are all linked to cash backs and Vitality points earning capabilities.



"Studies including Vitality members have shown that good nutrition and regular exercise are key factors in reducing the incidence of illness," said a Discovery Health spokesperson recently.



"We have also learnt that social support and peer encouragement are essential ingredients in improving participation and engagement. In 2013, Vitality uses this knowledge to refine our benefits and drive the wellness evolution with new and exciting ways to encourage and reward your positive behaviour change."



Together with the all new Vitality Mobile that offers cut price data bundles and connects members for free, Discovery Health will introduce the innovative Health Wallet early next year.



Designed to operate in tandem with Discovery Health medical aid plans, the Health Wallet enables members to pay for day to day medical expenses with the flexibility of an eWallet. Discovery Miles are earned each time the wallet is funded and all Vitality associated cash backs can be converted and paid into the wallet to optimise health care cover.



Vitality Mobile enables access to top of the range cell phones and competitively priced cell phone contracts from Cell C. For a small monthly fee members will be able to call each other for free. Other benefits include a 50 percent data boost on Vitality Mobile packages and international calls at under R1.00 a minute!



Living Vitality has been conceived to provide health related support 24/7. Available online or on compatible devices, the interactive health care platform will generate fingertip advice on nutrition, fitness, pregnancy and parenting; log exercise work outs and manage chronic conditions. Members will earn Vitality points each time they use trackers, tools and Vitality supported fitness sessions.



In 2013 Discovery Vitality members on the Executive and Classic medical aid schemes, apart from Classic Core, will be able to earn 25 percent cash back and Vitality points on select foods at Woolworths and Pick n Pay with the Healthy Food benefit. Three new retail partners – Builders Warehouse and Builders Express, Incredible Connection and Sunglass Hut - have signed up on the Discovery Card partner store network.



To learn more about Discovery Health, its medical aid plans and Vitality wellness programme or for an online medical aid comparison and medical aid quotes, visit www.medicalaid-quotes.co.za.