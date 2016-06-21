Discuss Business Plans for Mobile App Development with Mindinventory Team Arriving in Ottawa, Canada

Ottawa, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2016 --Are you a business in Canada? Are you eagerly awaiting tech experts to address your bespoke needs of your unique business with a mobile and web application?



Do you think discussing business-critical matters virtually with an unknown entity seated offshore is not making any sense?



No problem, team of IT software experts from a leading mobile app development company Mindinventory is arriving in your home country Canada to meet your all concerns by arranging Face-to-Face meetings.



Mindinventory has deployed Mr. Ankit Agrawal and his team to visit Ottawa, Canada for ten days. Mr. Agrawal is a renowned project manager and business analysts with flairs in mobile app development and big scale web application development using the latest technologies, tools, and tweaks including cloud computing.



Mr. Agrawal and team are planning to stay in Ottawa, Canada from 4th July 2016 to 14th July 2016. He is particularly aiming to meet existing clienteles of Mindinventory in Canada to strengthen relationships.



Mindinventory is working in the outsourcing industry since long and has acquired a broad client base in Canada along with US and other affluent economies.



Therefore, when press people had interviewed the business development executives, they realized that constant enhancements in IT skills like trendy mobile application designing and development have expanded the reach of Mindinventory in top brands of Canada and elsewhere.



Many startups and establish businesses as well as organizations are awaiting to leverage tech talents of Mindinventory like tech leaders and physical presence of representatives of Mindinventory on their doorsteps may make their tasks easy.



In due course, Mr. Ankit would like to invite such businesses to meet face-to-face and discuss their unique business needs in the complete confidential environment. According to Mr. Agrawal, many companies in foreign lands are unique in nature for several local reasons like the behavior of people, cultural preferences, regional compulsions, and so many, and it makes tough to understand them virtually.



Therefore, personal visits to those countries or areas can reveal many astounding facts and opportunities to implement IT strategies. For the same cause, he is going to Canada to understand the unique requirements with their contexts and find out viable solutions in a collaborative environment.



Mindinventory is offering a wide range of web and mobile app development services including:



- Mobile application development

- iOS app development

- Android app development

- Cross-platform mobile app development

- Ionic app development

- iBeacon app development

- AngularJS development

- Node.js development

- Web design and development

- CMS development and customization



If you are belong to among the progressive business houses in Canada and looking to grab such opportunities with a leading IT company of India, Mr. Agrawal is inviting you on behalf of Mindinventory to schedule a meeting in advance.