Dison Family Dentistry Announces Pediatric Dental Services in North Miami Beach, FL

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2021 --Dison Family Dentistry is proud to announce that they now offer a number of pediatric dental services at their location in North Miami Beach, Florida.



Dison's pediatric dental care office provides for the identification of unique dental issues faced by children as well as comprehensive treatment.



"When children struggle with dental or maxillofacial issues, their speech development may be impaired. In babies, it can even impede their ability to feed," explains a representative of Dison Family Dentistry. "A dentist trained in pediatric dental treatment will be able to quickly identify the problem as well as the solution, so the issue can be remedied with as little impact as possible on the child's development."



Dison Dentistry can provide a number of pediatric dental care options, including:



Routine dental care.

Preventative treatments.

Tooth extraction.

Treatment for serious issues like cleft palate or cleft lip.



"Regular visits to a pediatric dentist can help to ensure that children get the preventative care they need to avoid cavities and other dental issues while building good hygiene habits that will last a lifetime," says the Dison Family Dentistry representative. "Regular care can also help to make sure that little problems don't turn into big problems, and that big problems are addressed immediately and effectively."



By getting children in to see a dentist trained in pediatric care, parents can ensure that their children have the dental support they need for optimum oral health, and they get the answers they need for any pediatric dental issues.



Pediatric dental care is available at Dison Family Dentistry for children of all ages. Contact the office in North Miami Beach, Florida, at (305) 600-5454 to schedule an appointment.



About Dison Family Dentistry

Dison Family Dentistry is located in North Miami. They provide a range of pediatric dental services as well as services that include endodontics, periodontal treatment, and routine dental care for the entire family. Learn more about Julia Dison, DDS, and George Nicholas, DMD, as well as other dental professionals within their organization by visiting their website.