Dison Family Dentistry Provides Biological Dentist Services in Miami, Florida

North Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2022 --A biological dentist offers holistic dental services that ensure you undergo no invasive treatments unless they are 100 percent necessary. They also make use of natural products when it is necessary to do fillings or otherwise repair teeth and gums.



"Biological dentists treat the person as a whole rather than just looking at the dental symptoms experienced," says a representative of Dison Family Dentistry. "Oral inflammation and disease may be related to other issues in the body. The best possible treatment will allow for the assessment of all physical and mental health issues that may be contributing to the dental problem."



While it may seem like a quick fix to fill a cavity or pull a tooth, a biological dentist — also known as a holistic dentist — will take their time to determine what may be contributing to the problem beyond oral hygiene. This is to help prevent future problems and also potentially to address the current situation without invasive procedures that may be painful or require weeks of recovery.



"It's not that a biological dentist will never do a root canal or drill and fill a cavity," says a Dison Family Dentistry representative. "But they will make sure that there is no other option for treatment first. For example, if it becomes necessary to do a filling, they will avoid harmful substances like mercury that are commonly used in traditional dentistry."



