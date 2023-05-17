Dison Family Dentistry Provides Cosmetic Family Dental Care

North Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2023 --Dental care is not just about dental hygiene and cavity care, emergency interventions, or tooth restoration through dentures or surgery. Often, facial rejuvenation starts in the dentist's chair as well, with a number of cosmetic dental procedures that can improve the function of the mouth and jaw and bring youthfulness back to your smile.



"Dental care means taking care of more than just the teeth," says a representative of Dison Family Dentistry. "It also means taking care of the jaw and the area around the mouth, which can often include cosmetic procedures such as Botox or chemical peels."



Not only can these procedures make you look better, but they can help you to feel better too.



"In recent years, people have been seeking out the dentist to assist them with facial rejuvenation and cosmetic care, often starting with teeth whitening," says a Dison Family Dentistry representative. "But now, we go well beyond teeth whitening. We can offer Juvéderm, Botox, and chemical peels — simple procedures that can take years off your face and boost your confidence at the same time.



Dison Family Dentistry has long been known for its extensive array of dental services, and they are now expanding their offerings to include cosmetic procedures as well. It's no longer necessary to seek out multiple professionals for dental and facial care. Instead, Dison Family Dentistry can help you address all your dental and facial rejuvenation needs in one place.



For North Miami residents and visitors to the area, Dison Family Dentistry can support all dental and facial needs. Individuals and families interested in learning more can explore their website for more information or call to set up an initial consultation appointment for the procedure of their choice.



About Dison Family Dentistry

Dison Family Dentistry is based in North Miami, Florida, and provides the area with dental care for the entire family. From pediatric dentistry to dentures, from holistic dental care to periodontal surgery, and from routine check-ups to emergency dental care, Dison Family Dentistry can help. Families interested in working with them may set up an appointment through their website.