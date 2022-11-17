Dison Family Dentistry Provides Emergency Tooth Repairs 24 Hours a Day

North Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2022 --The prospect of chipping or cracking a tooth at dinner on a Friday night is terrible. You're faced with trying to suffer through the pain all weekend until your dentist's office opens on Monday morning.



The good news is that you don't have to wait in pain. Dison Family Dentistry provides emergency dental services every day (and night) of the year, so you don't have to be in pain or potentially cause more damage to your tooth if the issue goes untreated.



"At Dison Family Dentistry, we offer emergency tooth repairs at any time of the day and night as a service to our patients. We know how painful a broken or chipped tooth may be. We do our best to provide fast and effective service to repair the issue as quickly and painlessly as possible," says a representative of Dison Family Dentistry.



Located in North Miami, Florida, Dison Family Dentistry not only provides emergency tooth repair to their local patients but also people visiting the area on vacation. You do not have to be a current patient of Dison Family Dentistry to access emergency dental care after hours.



"We know that many people come to visit our area and that accidents happen whether you're on vacation or near your own family dentist," a representative of Dison Family Dentistry says. "All you have to do is call the number, describe your problem, and we can meet you at the office to help you take care of it."



Individuals who have a dental emergency after hours, from a chipped or broken tooth to a more serious oral injury, can get the treatment they need when they contact Dison Family Dentistry through their website. Immediate assistance is available.



About Dison Family Dentistry

Dison Family Dentistry offers emergency dental care in the North Miami, Florida, area to residents and visitors alike. They have expert staff members on hand who are ready to repair a broken tooth, treat a missing tooth, or provide surgical assistance if needed. Families and individuals interested in working with them can find out more on their website.