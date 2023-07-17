Dison Family Dentistry Provides Holistic Pediatric Dental Care

North Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2023 --If you are looking for a pediatric holistic dentist near you, Dison Family Dentistry should be your next call. For years, Dison Family Dentistry has been serving local families in Miami, providing services that include everything from regular checkups to dentures and implants to periodontal surgery and orthodontic treatment.



Now, holistic dentistry is also available to all Dison Family Dentistry patients.



"Holistic dentistry seeks out the least invasive option when it comes to dental care, opting for a 'wait and see' approach whenever possible, without rushing invasive or intensive procedures when there are alternative options for healing," says a representative of Dison Family Dentistry. "For many patients, knowing that they will be offered a range of solutions rather than pushed for the most intensive option right off the bat is a relief."



Additionally, holistic dentistry takes into consideration the whole person. That means that the compounds and chemicals used are chosen based on their low toxicity levels and the way in which they interact with the body as a whole.



"Using dental tools and compounds that are environmentally sound as well as fit for the human body is a primary objective in holistic dentistry," says a Dison Family Dentistry representative. "This means that the likelihood of finding out in 10 years that the compound used to fill a cavity or the plastic used to create an orthodontic appliance is toxic and causing health problems is lower. For children, this is a special concern given their developmental stage and the length of time that they will have the compound in their mouth if applied to adult teeth."



For families and individuals interested in learning more about holistic dentistry and the options available in treatment, Dison Family Dentistry can be reached through their website.



About Dison Family Dentistry

Dison Family Dentistry has been serving the Miami area for years, providing traditional and holistic pediatric dental care services as well as orthodontics, regular oral hygiene care and dental checkups, and emergency dental care. To set up a consultation, families and individuals can reach Dison Family Dentistry through their website.