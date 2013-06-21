Dispelling the "Bone Cracker" Myth

Napa, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2013 --Doctor Edward "Ed" J. Noa, DC, loves technology, and the fact that he is a Doctor of Chiropractic doesn't stop him from using a variety of high-tech devices to help his patients on the road to recovery and healing.



Doctor Noa is not - by a long-shot - what one would consider a "typical" chiropractor. While he does practice traditional chiropractic methods, he firmly believes the body is able to heal itself without the use of conventional drugs and medication; and he has a unique assortment of state-of-the-art equipment to assist in his work. Dr. Noa is a pain management specialist who helps patients, including athletes and wounded soldiers, in the relief of post-surgery, chronic and non-chronic pain.



Dispelling the myth that "chiropractors are just bone crackers", Dr. Noa uses ultrasound, laser, and electronic stimulus devices that deliver incredible results. One of his most recent acquisitions is the True Tesla™ EMS high voltage, low amperage, electric muscle stimulator. This device treats some of the most challenging healthcare problems, such as the painful condition of neuropathy, without the use of drugs, without surgery, and at a fraction of the cost of standard medical treatments. The device is simple to use - using electrodes that gently adhere to a patient's skin - through which healing currents are transmitted.



An advocate of drug-free, natural health, Dr. Noa also recommends the use of herbal remedies and nutritional supplements; he works with essential oils; and he focuses on a patient's overall health in order to restore quality health and well-being to his patients. Because everybody and every body are unique, Dr. Noa's methods of assessing and addressing his patients' needs are tailored to each patient. That said, his patients are made aware that their time in the office, as well as the time it takes for them to heal or recover, should be based on their own individual needs, avoiding the sometimes typical, "this was my friend's experience."



About Dr Noa

A 30-year health care provider, Doctor Noa is also an author, having published several natural health books. His upcoming publication focuses on PTSD and TBI, a subject dear to his heart due to Dr. Noa's involvement as a volunteer provider with The Pathway Home, a veteran's organization in Yountville, California.



To keep his patients and followers informed on the latest breaking news in medicine, Dr. Noa hosts a weekly television show - Dr. Noa's 21st Century Natural Health, which airs on Mondays from 7-9pm (PDT) via live feed on Napa Valley TV Channel 28. Weekly guests and viewer call-ins during the live show keep the show fresh and interesting.



Doctor Noa has offices in Napa and Fairfield to best serve his patients. He may be reached at 707-224-5488 or 707/426-6135; or by email at drnoa@edwardjnoadc.com. Visit his web sites at htp://drnoas21stcenturyhealth.com and http://edwardjnoadc.com.