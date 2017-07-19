Disruptive and Science-Based, Celluwell Launches to Give Women Something They've Never Had

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2017 --Could it be true? Could an endogenous antioxidant be the answer to every woman's prayers? The newly launched Celluwell, whose most recognizable benefit could be its ability to help to get rid of cellulite, says yes. Launched in the United States in April of 2017, the natural skin care solution uses the benefits of an active ingredient named SOD; a key antioxidant enzyme the body creates on its own, but with age, production is depleted. Now, women in the U.S. can get the highest natural source of bioactive SOD in capsule form. With a big hoorah for science, sourced in France and produced in Germany, the product is already a wonder in Europe. Taken twice a day, it has become a daily ritual much like brushing one's teeth.



So, what does Celluwell do? First, think of it as a hybrid. A dietary supplement and a skin care product in one. It pulls double duty to naturally encourage the production of collagen to support the underlying skin structure. At the same time, it sets up a system to reduce free radicals - the cells that fight the skin's good health.



Not new to the block, the positive effects of SOD have been documented in more than 50,000 scientific works that include over 1,000 clinical trials. Helmut Vorraber, CEO of Celluwell, says, "After a through product examination, our anti-aging beauty supplement was reviewed by the FDA and is in compliance with their regulations. Our clinical trials have shown visible results at 9.5% of after 28 days. We're thrilled by that realistic outcome."



For more information visit www.celluwell.com.



About Celluwell

Celluwell's mission is to align nature and science in harmony to promote health and well-being. The company designs science and technology-driven dietary supplements and products that address health and beauty concerns. With their first product, they set out to change the way women deal with cellulite.



Contact:

Helmut Vorraber

CEO & Co-founder, nacuplus INC

helmut@celluwell.com

917-940 2278



Website:

celluwell.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/celluwell

https://www.instagram.com/celluwell/

https://twitter.com/celluwell