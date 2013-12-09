Distance Education Academy Introduces Personal Trainer Courses

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2013 --Distance Education Academy is now introducing personal trainer courses online in the United Kingdom. The course prepares student to work in fitness gyms, health spas, resorts, and physiotherapy. Save up to €201 on the class which is a considerable discount. Receive a Level 3 diploma in less than a year with the possibility of continuing your education at an accredited college.



The personal trainer courses teach personal health, physical fitness, proper nutritional diets, and personal training. Students must have certain characteristics, such as mentoring, coaching and social skills. They can work with professional athletes, children who participate in sports, and people of all ages. Successful completion of the course enables students to work in a diverse field with plenty of opportunities.



Trainers can work independently as a personal trainer or in different industries that offer physical training and therapy. Most students find employment with gyms after the completion of personal trainer courses. It is up to the trainer to build up his or her clientele with some fitness centers. The class teaches how to increase your clientele and to maintain a business relationship.



A spokesperson said, “The accredited academy allows students to continue his or her education at colleges and universities. They can receive certification which may be a requirement at various gyms and spas. The course is low-cost and affordable for most households.”



About Distance Education Academy

