Distance Education Academy Offers Sale of Teaching Assistant Courses

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2013 --Distance Education Academy announces the sale of teaching assistant courses. Save up to 30% off the cost of the higher level teaching and CACHE level three teaching assistant courses. The courses are for home studying in an online learning environment.



Students receive training in a virtual classroom setting, where they can learn at his or her own pace. The classes include accessibility to the system to receive and submit assignments. Feedback, progression, and teamwork are other features of the management system.



Online studies require students as self-directed learners and teaches them virtual team participation. The ability to learn is a convenience with home studying and an advantage for learning multi-tasking. Another benefit is the low-cost for each course.



Enrollees in the higher level teaching assistant courses learn skills to help teachers. They also receive knowledge and guidance to work with instructors professionally. Upon completion of all course requirements, students may apply for job positions within the school system.



A spokesperson at Distance Education Academy said, “Learning and continuing education is the number one priority of the staff. The certified teachers have expertise in various areas of education. The course type consist of most fields, including legal, human resource, science, and business.”



About Distance Education Academy

Distance Education Academy is an educational institution that offers accredited courses in the United Kingdom. The school offers affordable accredited online courses in many subject areas. Courses are available for business, law, teaching, law and much more.



Visit Distance Education Academy online to register or learn more about course availability or call 080097 888 43.