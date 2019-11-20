Distinct Combines More Than 30 Tools in One Convenient Device

Queens, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2019 --Maintaining a well-equipped tool kit can be costly and take up a lot of space. The new Distinct 30+ tools in 1 by Chiseled Design, LLC aims to change that. This compact device is packed with essential features for everyday life situations.



DISTINCT™ features a patent-pending, smart and seamless design. This ultra-thin EDC has a 5 spoke wrench, including SW-5 for use on tricon wheels, box cutter, bottle opener, wing-nut tool, 3 size wire benders, paint can opener, 6 metric wrench: 5mm, 6mm, 7mm, 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, a wire stripper, blade-guard/ strap, file tool, and a screw bit holder with extra hex socket for use in tight spaces. This EDC also includes 10 super strong matching screw bits: H2, H2.5, H3, H4, H5, H6, SL5, PH1, T10, T25, which are securely inserted into their dedicated housing and held by a neodymium N52 magnet, rounding out this revolutionary product. DISTINCT™ is swappable and compatible with standard size (1/4") and all the tools are visible for easy access.



For tool enthusiasts, DISTINCT™ is a perfect multi-tool because of its compact size. It's an ideal choice for taking on trips as it can easily be tucked away in a pocket or luggage. The device is TSA-compliant, for ultimate ease in getting through security at the airport. The entire product weighs in at just 5.5 ounces. DISTINCT™ has your back whether you're into mountain/road biking, skateboarding, rock climbing, photography or other active endeavors. This EDC is also very useful at home. DISTINCT™ is indestructible, corrosion-resistant and will handle the toughest job you throw at it.



DISTINCT™ 30+ tools in 1, by Chiseled Design, is now in production after a successful Kickstarter campaign earlier this year, where both the product and company received rave reviews from their backers. If you missed Chiseled Design's first campaign, here is your chance. DISTINCT™ will launch on November 20, 2019 at 8am through a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. Indiegogo backers can get their own DISTINCT™ with tool sets starting at just $30 for the earliest backers. This represents a 50 percent discount off the anticipated retail price of $60. As backers claim the early bird offers, the Indiegogo price will rise to $33, $35 and $40 as the campaign progresses. Backers will also have the opportunity to purchase multiple devices in packages of up to 10, also at heavily discounted prices. The creators expect to begin shipping products out to backers in March 2020.