Distinguished Contemporary Dance Experience, Diavolo/Architecture in Motion Creates Fundraiser to Support New Project, Cubicle

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2014 --Diavolo is a non-profit organization and internationally-renowned performance company that reinvents dance, reimagines theater and redefines thrills through a fusion of acrobatics, martial arts, ballet, contemporary, hip-hop and other dance programs. The Company developed an IndieGoGo campaign to bring Jacques Heim’s latest piece, Cubicle, to its full potential. Set in an abstract, mid-twentieth-century, corporate America, Cubicle explores the human condition under cramped control and a monotonous reality, exposing an underlying counterbalance between freedom and anarchy in the workplace.



Donations from the campaign benefit the performers trained at the Diavolo Institute in downtown LA by enhancing their rehearsal process for Cubicle, as well as the costume and set design, to meet the company’s high artistic standards. The campaign involves a number of donation levels, with some offering VIP tickets to Diavolo’s upcoming show at the Greek Theatre on Sept. 12.



As Diavolo continues to entertain and mesmerize unsuspecting audiences, Heim and his talented artistic team are asking for the support of their fans to create an unforgettable showstopper to be seen worldwide.



Donations accepted through September 21



DONATIONS:

$10-100: Personalized thank you and Diavolo merchandise

$100: Private viewing of Diavolo rehearsal

$225: Two tickets to the Diavolo performance at the Greek Theatre Sept. 12

$300: Two tickets to the Diavolo show of your choice

$750: All-Inclusive Package at the Greek! Receive everything in the above packages, plus two complimentary tickets with premier seating for Diavolo at the Greek Theatre on Sept 12, free VIP parking and two invites to the pre- and post-show VIP receptions, exclusive for Diavolo donors, with a meet-and-greet with Jacques and the dancers. Both events feature hors d’oeuvres and open bar.

$850: All-inclusive package to Greek Theatre performance plus bottle of hand-picked French wine

$1,200: Private dinner in L.A. with Jacques Heim plus All-inclusive package

$2,500: All of the above, plus permanent recognition by the Diavolo Dance Company on and offline



Fundraising Campaign: http://bit.ly/1mnse0C

Video: Cubicle

General Information: www.diavolo.org



About Jacques Heim, Artistic Director/Founder

Jacques Heim has been a transformative choreographer for over 20 years. He founded Diavolo in 1992 and has directed the Company’s work ever since. Mr. Heim was born and raised in Paris, France. His earliest experiences with performance came from street performing. He attended Middlebury College (B.F.A. in Theater, Dance, and Film), the University of Surrey in England (Certificate for Analysis and Criticism of Dance), and the California Institute for the Arts (M.F.A., Choreography). In addition to his work with Diavolo, Jacques has worked extensively for other companies in dance, theater, TV, and special events worldwide. Most recently Jacques worked with Guy Caron and Michael Curry as consulting choreographer on Ice Age Live!, a “mammoth” arena show which had its world premiere at London’s Wembley Stadium in November 2012 and is now touring Europe. For Cirque du Soleil, Jacques choreographed KÀ at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas. He was invited to be a Creative Director for the Opening Ceremony of The 16th Asian Games, in Guangzhou, China. In 2005, Jacques was the Artistic Director for the Taurus Stunt Awards and returned in 2007 to stage a movement/stunt piece, “The Car”. With Center Theater Group, Jacques created choreography for the stage play, The Stones. On television, his work has appeared on BBC America’s Dancing with the Stars and Bravo’s Step Up and Dance. Jacques taught movement and dance for many years at Ballet Pacifica, Cal State LA and UCLA. In addition to three USA Fellowship nominations and four Alpert Award nominations, Jacques has received the Martha Hill Choreography Award of the American Dance Festival, the Special Prize of the Jury at the 6th Saitama International Dance Festival, a Brody Arts Fund fellowship, and a James Irvine Foundation Fellowship.



About Diavolo Dance Theatre

Diavolo /Arcitechure in Motion is an American dance company founded by Jacques Heim in 1992. The company's movement style encompasses modern dance, acrobatics, and gymnastics. Diavolo has been based in Los Angeles ever since its founding, and has toured across the United States as well as Europe, Asia, and Latin America.



In 1995 during its European debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Diavolo was named "Best of the Fest" by The London Independent and "Critics Choice" by The Guardian.



The Dance Resource Center of Greater Los Angeles presented the 1995 Lester Horton Dance Award to Diavolo for outstanding achievement in performance. The Carpenter Performing Arts Center CSULB honored Diavolo as the Arts in Education Hero of the year 2006 presented for Diavolo's support and dedication to bringing the arts to young people. On September 28, 2007, Diavolo was recognized as a cultural treasure of Los Angeles and was presented the Certificate of Recognition from the City of Los Angeles.



Los Angeles Times dance critic Lewis Segal reviewed Diavolo's 2007 and 2010 Hollywood Bowl performances with the LA Philharmonic, saying that Diavolo exemplifies one of "those rare events that define the art of this city, when the levels of vision and support are equally exceptional….[Diavolo] makes precisely coordinated feats look improvisational, even reckless….To say Diavolo is exciting is redundant."