Distinguished Eye Doctor in Detroit Area Continues to Provide Excellence in Eye Care for More Than 65 Years

Ferndale, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2016 --Since 1949, when Dr. Leonard Crane opened Crane Optical, patients have been given exceptional eye care with the same traditional service that started from day one. At Crane Optical, they believe in establishing long-lasting and trusting relationships with their patients. They have watched many families as they grow, serving them with comprehensive eye exams as well as pre- and post op services for laser and cataract surgery. Dr. Howard Crane began working for his father at the same location in 1972 and enjoys providing small business traditions to his long-time patients and new customers every day.



Crane Optical is one of the longest standing small businesses in the Detroit community. Dr. Howard Crane's top priority is treating patients' eye health, but he knows also that in order to continue as a leader in the small business optometric industry, he must really know his patients. Dr. Crane treats every individual as if he/she is the only patient. He takes the time to listen to each patient's questions and provides considerate answers. As part of the Crane Optical tradition, Dr. Crane establishes relationships with individuals and families to ensure proper eye health through regular exams.



Through regular exams and if caught early, Dr. Crane believes that many eye health issues can be treated effectively. Just as patients visit the dentist regularly to detect and treat problems before the situation is severe, Dr. Crane can treat eye abnormalities effectively, if detected early enough, before the condition is too irreversible. Sight is more relied on than any other sense and Dr. Crane has a passion for providing his patients with excellent eye healthcare.



The staff at Crane Optical provides caring service from the beginning. Personalized relationships begin from the very first call and everyone at Crane Optical seeks to get to know every patient throughout every step of the appointment process. In addition to the comprehensive eye exam, Crane Optical has an on-sight eyeglass repair specialist and a wide selection of brand name frames and lenses. Dr. Crane also provides minor medical treatment with services for laser and cataract surgery as well.



About Dr. Howard E. Crane

A current member of the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce and the Ferndale Merchants Association, Dr. Crane earned his undergraduate degree at Michigan State University and received his O.D. degree at the Ohio State University, College of Optometry. Dr. Howard E. Crane is licensed in Michigan and California. He is also licensed in the use of diagnostics, pharmacological agents, and the treatment of ocular surface diseases. Dr. Crane is a member of the Business Network International - Ambassadors of Business Excellence (BNI-ABE) and in the National Registry of Who's Who.



For more information about Dr. Crane or Crane Optical in Ferndale, MI, please visit http://www.craneoptical.com