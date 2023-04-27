Distribute Local Messages Easily and Consistently with Doorhangers

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2023 --How is it possible for a small business to make a statement? Limited budgets mean small business owners and entrepreneurs often have to be creative when it comes to promoting messages. That's where print marketing materials like door hangers can be beneficial. For more, go to https://rayacom.com/product/door-hangers/



Rayacom is a Canadian-based printing company that supports businesses of all sizes. With customizable door hangers, Rayacom makes it possible to greet potential customers right at their door. Door hangers can be distributed around localized areas—with a message, a slogan, or even a tear-away coupon. Try using them in various ways—for advertising, delivery menus, even political messages—or even a QR code with a unique website offer. The only limit is the imagination.



Take advantage of a high-visibility marketing solution, available in various sizes, including the ever-popular 4.25" x 11" on 14 pt. card stock. Stretch marketing dollars with double-sided printing for clearer communication.



Key Benefits of Rayacom Door Hangers



- 14 PT Gloss cover

- Vibrant full-colour single-sided print

- Standard 3.5" x8.5" to fit most doorknobs

- Use your own design or work with our in-house design team to create a custom look



An attractive door hanger at an entryway is almost impossible. With vibrant templates, competitive pricing, and quick turnaround, this is small-business marketing at its best.



Rayacom offers 24-hour turnaround or same-day printing and pickup on its most in-demand products. With customizable print-ready files, most products can be ready to pick up in 24 hours or less. Start printing now at one of 12 stores nationwide—including Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, and Toronto.



About Rayacom

Rayacom is Canada's leading hub for full-service print, signs, and packaging services. Our full range of digital printers offset presses, and bindery equipment allows us to take on even your most ambitious print projects. No matter the goals, Rayacom's in-house experts are uniquely qualified to help select the right products to showcase messages to reach your customers. Learn more about business card printing, stickers and labels printing and same day printing.



Company website: https://rayacom.com/