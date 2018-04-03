Selbyville, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2018 --The Industry trends report "District Heating Pipeline Network Market Size By Pipe (Pre-insulated steel [20 – 100 mm, 101 – 300 mm, ?300 mm], Polymer [20 – 100 mm, 101 – 300 mm, ?300 mm]), By Diameter (20 – 100 mm, 101 – 300 mm, ?300 mm) By Application (Residential, Commercial [College/University, Office Buildings, Government/Military], Industrial [Chemical, Refinery, Paper]), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S, Canada, Germany, Poland, Sweden, Russia, Italy, UK, Finland, Denmark, China, Japan, South Korea), Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 – 2024" by Global Market Insights, Inc. forecast District Heating Pipeline Network Market share is projected to exceed 600 billion by 2024.



Growing concerns pertaining to greenhouse emissions coupled with increasing demand for space heating systems will stimulate the district heating pipeline network market. Extreme climatic conditions across Europe, China and the U.S. will further stimulate the product demand. According to Norwegian Meteorological Institute, the average temperature in Southern Finland during winter season ranges between 00 to -40 Celsius.



The U.S. market size is set to reach over 5 thousand Km by 2024. Growing district heating systems penetration across residential and commercial establishments along with ongoing adoption of clean energy technologies will foster the industry growth. According to the International District Energy Association (IDEA), out of 601 heating systems installed in the U.S., 289 are district energy-only systems.



Ongoing legislative reforms pertaining to sustainable energy technologies along with modernization and expansion of existing heating networks will foster the district heating pipeline network market. Government focus toward energy efficient buildings will further propel the industry growth. The European Union's "Renewable Energy Directive" has introduced standards toward reduction and limitation of emissions caused by the industrial establishments.



Rapid urbanization and industrialization across the developing nations along with favourable government initiatives toward zero emission buildings will drive the global market. As per Knoema in 2016, the people residing in urban areas in Japan constituted 94.3% when compared with 93.9% in 2015.



Polymer pipes is set to witness strong growth on account of increasing usage as a service pipe in DH systems. Rapid development of thermoplastic technologies along with ongoing innovations toward pipe material will drive the business growth. Corrosion free, ease of transport and low carbon emissions are some of the prominent features which will stimulate the product penetration.



Growing adoption of small scale heating technologies across the residential establishments along with government-backed research and development initiatives toward development of more efficient insulating materials will propel the 20 mm -100 mm diameter pipes. Increasing use as a service pipe as these can be easily transported, rolled, and installed in the constructions will stimulate the product penetration.



Increasing suburban population owing to rapid urbanization across the evolving economies will stimulate the market from residential applications. Government assisted renewable technology targets coupled with ongoing investments toward real-estate sector will foster the industry outlook. According to World Bank, people residing in urban areas of India accounted for 33.14% in 2016 when compared with 32.37% in 2014 across India.



China district heating pipeline network market is predicted to grow owing to increasing suburban population coupled with increasing investments toward residential and commercial establishments across the nation. Ongoing government initiatives toward adoption of energy-efficient systems will further propel the industry outlook. The Government of China with the support of European Union launched EU-China 2020 strategic agenda and China-EU partnership to strengthen the nations urban infrastructure.



Eminent players across the district heating pipeline network market include REHAU, Uponor, BRUGG, Logstor, Perma Pipe, CPV Ltd, Microflex, Flender, Thermaflex, Huntsman, Smithline, Aquatherm and Golan Plastic.



