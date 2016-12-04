Diuretic and Anti-Inflammatory Pill Effectively Treats Chronic Prostatitis with High Patient Satisfaction

Wuhan, Hubei -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2016 --Chronic prostatitis is a disease that requires a long-term treatment. Men who are infected with this disease have to suffer from a series of excruciating symptoms. There is no best cure for treatment of chronic prostatitis. Patients usually have to take several different therapies to relieve the pain and discomfort. As we know that antibiotic treatment is most commonly-used for prostatitis cure. However, the misuse and overuse of antibiotics often have no improvement on treating prostatitis.



It's reported on Prairie Business Magazine that "Antibiotics not a cure-all". "Misuse of antibiotics is a national, possibly global health issue with both individual and societal effects. Health observers are increasingly concerned with antibiotic-resistant bacteria, a resilient group popularly referred to as 'superbugs'," says Dr. Joel Walz, the health officer of Grand Forks Public Health and a family practice physician with Altru Health System. Research suggests improper use of antibiotics such as using incorrect dosages, taking medication when not needed, or halting antibiotic treatment regimens before completing a full course of medication as prescribed by a doctor, can give fast-reproducing bacteria a clear window to develop adaptations to ward off future doses.



For treating chronic prostatitis, antibiotics can take effect in a short time, but the effectiveness can't last in the long-term treatment. If the infection couldn't be eliminated in weeks or months, patients should take a different antibiotic or choose other medications for prostatitis. The long-term use of antibiotics will develop drug resistance and have negative impact on liver and kidneys. To avoid the side effects of antibiotics, natural medicine called Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can be used as a replacement to cure chronic prostatitis. It can cure the infection safely, effectively and permanently.



Compared with antibiotics, the herbal formula Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill has zero side effects and is suitable for a long-lasting treatment. Chronic prostatitis often causes painful symptoms like pain in testicles, scrotum, perineum, lower abdomen and lower back. Antibiotics are usually used with painkillers and anti-inflammatory agents to relieve the pain and inflammation involved in infection. The effectiveness will be cut down if antibiotic treatment is used alone. However, during the medication treatment of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill, it's unnecessary to take other tablets since this herbal medicine has functions of improving blood and Qi flow and clearing the heat and toxins, which are responsible for eliminating the pain and wiping out the causative bacteria to remove the inflammation.



Moreover, directed at the symptoms of chronic prostatitis, this herbal pill contains herbs like talcum, antago seed, dianthus superbus, and polygonum aviculare which have powerful benefits of inducing diuresis so that the painful urination and other urinary disorders can be cured as well. If you want to know more about this medicine and to buy it from the official website, you can visit the website: http://www.diureticspill.com/



"Traditional Chinese Medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill has strong antibacterial, blood-activating, stasis-dissolving and dampness-removing properties. It not only can cure chronic prostatitis caused by bacteria, but also can cure chronic nonbacterial prostatitis. More importantly, this natural medicine plays an important role in improving the immunity and maintaining the health of men's reproductive system. Over 93% of patients have got a full recovery by taking this herbal remedy, which has high patient satisfaction," says Dr. Lee. As a leading doctor of Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM Clinic, Dr. Lee devoted herself to the research of prostatitis for several years and invented the complete formula of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill. It's authorized by State Intellectual Property Office of China. The patent number is 200910157894. You can check it by Google, here's the link: https://www.google.com/patents/CN101637592B



"I have suffered from chronic prostatitis for 7 years. I have pain in testicle, perineum and lower abdominal, nonliquefaction of semen. I've consulted 5 to 7 doctors and tried many possible treatments, but no significant improvement."



Mr. Payne is 27, from Alaska, USA. For 6 years he has tried various treatments for prostatitis but all failed. And he got divorced due to the prostatitis. He had spent much money for western medicine and did not reach his expectation. When he learned that Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can treat chronic prostatitis, he decided to have a try.



"After one month treatment, my symptoms were still the same due to sexual intercourse. Dr. Lee asked me to restrict the habit of sexual intercourse and try to lie for rest. After I took the medicine for two months, the prostate pain had been alleviated almost. After five month medication, my semen showed normal, and all pain disappeared completely. I did routine check of prostate and it returned to normal. I was so happy to see the obvious improvement."



You can read more successful cases by this link: http://prostatitisradicalcure.com/a/Testimonials/