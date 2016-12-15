Diuretic and Anti-Inflammatory Pill Review on Treating Male Genital Diseases

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2016 --Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is a herbal medicine that is invented by Dr. Lee, who has more than 30 years of clinical experience on treating male genital diseases. This herbal formula is authorized by State Intellectual Property Office of China in 2011 with the patent number 200910157894. It's a new solution for all males with genital diseases. This natural medicine can effectively cure male genital diseases like prostatitis, epididymitis, orchitis, seminal vesiculitis, chlamydia, mycoplasma, gonorrhoea, etc.



Conventional western medicine used for treating male genital diseases include antibiotics, surgery, chemotherapy, physical therapy and so on. These medical treatments are widely accepted by male patients for their instant gratification and high effectiveness. Though they have advantages on the cure of male genital diseases, the risk of developing side effects can't be ignored. The most common side effects caused by western medical treatments include diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, urinary retention, hematuria, or blood in the urine, erectile dysfunction, or impotence, increased edema, or swelling. To effectively avoid the possible side effects and get a permanent cure, Chinese herbal medicine plays a very vital role in treating male genital diseases.



Chinese herbal medicine is an important component of Chinese culture and the most extraordinary system of traditional medicine in the world. It has been used for over 2000 years and has made great contribution to the development of Chinese civilization and the progress of world civilization. Even in the 21st century, Chinese herbal medicine also shows great vitality. In spite of the fast development of modern medicine, Chinese herbal medicine still plays an irreplaceable role in the world because of its excellent therapeutic effects, mild toxicity and zero side effects.



On the concept of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), "No obstruction no pain, and vice verse, " which means the pain caused by genital diseases is the result of blocked blood and Qi. Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill contains herbs like angelica sinensis, saffron, semen persicae, radix paeoniae rubra which have properties of blood-activating, stasis-resolving and Qi-regulating. In addition to alleviate the prostatic pain, it also can effectively induce diuresis to relieve stranguria by adding herbs like talcum, antago seed, dianthus superbus, and polygonum aviculare. Other natural herbs like houttuynia cordata, scutellaria baicalensis, honeysuckle can exert powerful effect on clearing heat and toxins to eradicate the pathogenic bacteria.



Different from western medicine, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill has no side effects like drug resistance and kidney damages, so it can be used for a long-term treatment of male genital disease. Its herbal formula is based on several years of scientific researches and clinical experience. Except for eliminating the inflammations and infections, it also can strengthen immune system and resistance to disease, and improve self-healing ability.



Mr. Beck is 46 years old, from Florida. He had suffered from pain caused by chronic prostatitis for 5 years and got a complete cure by taking this herbal remedy. Here's what he said, "I'm surprised at the high efficacy of this herbal pill. I thought I have to live with these unbearable symptoms in my entire life, but I was wrong. It's hard for me to express my happiness and excitement. Thank you very much, Dr. Lee. "



For men, it's of necessity to keep a healthy condition and take a proper treatment as soon as possible if diagnosed with genital diseases. Since Chinese herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can provide great therapeutic effect without side effects, it's a worth-trying medicine for those who are still suffering from genital diseases.