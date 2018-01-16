New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2018 --Chronic prostatitis(CP) is difficult to cure and easy to recur, which brings agonies and tortures to the patients. Plenty of researches have been done to find the reasons.



A latest case report by Luisetto M shows that the responsible factors of recurrent chronic prostatitis can be: sensing-activated biofilms, urinary reflux, incomplete pathogen eradication etc. Two causes need to be emphasized. First, as we know, prostate is covered with a thick biofilm, which is responsible for the difficulties in diagnostic methods and in therapy. Common treatments can't reach the disease sources because of this obstruction. Second, 90% of the chronic prostatitis is nonbacterial, so antibiotics can't work effectively. What's worse, the misuse and overuse of antibiotics can lead to many side effects like damages on liver and kidney, resulting in drug resistance and tolerance, which increase the difficulty of treatment.



Here you can read more about referenced report: https://juniperpublishers.com/jpcr/pdf/JPCR.MS.ID.555644.pdf.



Another case-crossover study in Mapp Research Network shows that two factors, recent sexual activity and urinary tract infection overlap with flare triggers of recurrent chronic prostatitis. Certain dietary factors, abdominal muscle exercises, and vaginal infection had additional positive associations with flare onset in part of the case, but other factors like stress is irrelevant.



If you want more information about this research, you can click here: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29288643.



A Chinese herbal medicine, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill, can work on the related lesion directly and inhibits flare triggers. This formula-completed medicine is developed by herbalist Lee Xiaoping, chief doctor of Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM Clinic. She has extensive clinical experience of chronic prostatitis. The main functions of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is as follows:



1. It can clear away heat and toxic material. Dampness heat in the body may multiply all kinds of pathogens like e.coli, gonococcus, staphylococcus, chlamydia, ureaplasma urealyticum, mycoplasma hominis etc. The decrease of dampness heat can eradicate breeding environment of the bacteria, so prostatitis is less likely to relapse.



2. It can soften the hard lumps and dispel the nodes, promote blood circulation and remove blood stasis. So it can activate the vitality of prostate and restore the regeneration of cells. Therefore, prostate can be improved together with whole body through boosting immunity and promoting blood circulation.



3. Channel ushering drug in Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can cross over the biofilm. The drug can reach and affect the disease sources in prostate directly, which is not available for common antibiotics. It can guide the drug act on the lesion directly.



Besides that, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is safe and natural. It brings no side effects like damages on liver and kidney, and it is not related to any drug resistance and tolerance. This herbal medicine contains more than 50 kinds of herbs .The ingredients are without any chemical addition. Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill has obtained the national patent from State Intellectual Property Office of the P.R.C (SIPO), and the patent number is 2009101578794.



Verification information from: https://www.google.com/patents/CN101637592B.



"My name is Tadas, from Lithuania. I've been diagnosed with chronic prostatitis for the last 4 years. I have tried all possible treatments including long-term antibiotics, Russian medication, physiotherapy, but I got only temporary relief and antibiotic only destroy my gut flora.



Then I searched for other treatment option and I found the Chinese diuretic and anti-inflammatory pill. I decided to give it a try.



I felt little relief at the first month. Dr. Lee suggested me to keep a proper diet. After third months' medication, my symptoms disappeared completely with good diet. To make sure 100% infection won't return, I ordered one more month medication to prevent the relapse.



I feel like a new man now, my sexual life is back to normal, no pain at all. I just would like to say big thank you to Dr. Lee."



Many sufferers have been cured permanently by taking this herbal remedy, and dozens of testimonials can show the safety and effectiveness of this medicine.



http://prostatitisradicalcure.com/a/Testimonials/



According to Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM Clinic, in addition to prostatitis, other diseases like infertility, orchitis, cystitis, seminal vesiculitis, male and female urethritis etc. can also be cured. Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM Clinic is a professional TCM team which offers advice over causes, symptoms and treatments of genitourinary diseases.



If you want to know more details or more successful cases, you can visit the official website: http://www.99eyao.com/english/ for free consultation.



About Dr. Lee Xiaoping and herbal medicine

Dr. Lee Xiaoping graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as an herbalist 30 years ago and is a highly experienced medical professional. She specializes in the field of male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases. She has devoted 30 years to her clinic and worked on the formula of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill for years.