Greensboro, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2013 --With summer approaching, the potential for violence against women will increase across North Carolina. In an effort to provide awareness and training, Divas in Defense has teamed with Julie Luther’s PurEnergy Fitness Center to launch the “Don’t Be the Victim” Campaign. This campaign consists of a series of self-defense presentations and classes, offering training on how to identify an attacker, awareness, personal and street safety, and much more.



Julie Luther’s PurEnergy Fitness Center has been leading Greensboro in fitness since 1985. It is located at 1905-B Ashwood Ct Greensboro, NC 27455. Julie Luther is to be commended for taking a stand against violence towards women and providing their facility to offer Divas in Defense training. Julie Luther’s PurEnergy Fitness Center’s members and females that reside in the Greensboro area are eligible to attend the series of self-defense courses. From the athlete to the not-so- active, the businesswoman to the student, and the shy to the confident, our courses are intended to educate, promote awareness, build self-esteem and give women the physical and mental tools they need to detect, avoid and escape potentially violent situations.



Classes are scheduled to start with a launch on Saturday June 29, 2013 and are available every 2nd and 4th Thursday at 7:00 pm. Registration is $20 for Julie Luther members, $35 for non-members. To register, please visit us online at: http://www.divas-NC.com.



Divas in Defense mission is to empower women of all ages with the training and tools imperative to their personal safety and the safety of their families. Through fun, instinctive learning; women gain the knowledge to protect and arm themselves while gaining confidence not to be the victims.



About Divas in Defense

Divas in Defense is an ALL-FEMALE self-defense training program geared to empower females 11 and older. We offer personal safety, self-defense workshops and courses from various locations throughout Metro Atlanta and Los Angeles, as well as running clinics from several other locations. We also provide on-site corporate and private training programs, including specialty training seminars and presentations.



40 Plus and Fabulous, LLC is an authorized licensee of Divas in Defense, Greensboro. To bring Divas in Defense to your next event for a presentation or for a training session, please contact us toll-free at 855-348-2762 or via email at Sondra(at)divasindefense.com