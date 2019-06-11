Divas Who Win Celebrates One Year of Liberating Underserved Women

Athens, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2019 --It has been an eventful and memorable first year for Divas Who Win with the organization achieving a remarkable feat in the last twelve months. The organization aims to empower underserved women in Georgia that are at risk or in recovery from substance use disorder and/or sex trafficking through advocacy, education, and intervention. Divas Who Win just celebrated its first anniversary and also announced the movement of its office from a small tucked away center nestled in 800 square feet to the a 2800 square foot building on Hawthorne Avenue.



Statistics show that over 23 million Americans are living in long-term recovery with addiction. According to the Center for Disease Control, more than 1,300 people die as a result of a drug overdose in Georgia in 2016 with over 63,000 deaths resulting from OD deaths across the nation. Human trafficking is another scourge that has affected not only Georgia and the whole of the U.S. With an average number of 374 girls trafficked in Georgia each month and 5000 girls are at risk to be trafficked in Georgia, it has become imperative for public and private organizations to address the issue of human trafficking with all the possible resources.



Divas Who Win has been at the forefront of championing the cause against human trafficking and substance addiction with a wide range of services to help the millions of Georgians and Americans struggling with addiction and trafficking. Some of the services offered by the non-profit in its pursuit of making Georgia, the U.S., and the world a better place include peer coaching, meditation, workshops, outreaches, and women's meeting.



In recognition of the organization's laudable cause, DIVAS WHO WIN received the 2018 Platinum Guide Star Seal of Transparency.



