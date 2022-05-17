Diversified Machining, Inc., Announces New Ownership, Management, and Location

Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2022 --Founding owner and partner of Diversified Machining, Inc., Chet MacDonald is pleased to announce that Phillip Holman has joined him as a co-owner and partner. They have also brought Brian Holman onboard as general manager



MacDonald founded Diversified Machining in 1992, and brings 38 years of experience to this contract manufacturing firm, specializing in CNC machining, for almost four decades. Diversified has a long history and deep expertise with contract manufacturing, and is well versed in engagement at all levels: design inception, design for manufacturability (DFM) to assess for improvements and efficiencies, new product introduction (NPI), and straightforward contract work.



The vision for this new partnership allows for a restructuring and revitalization of the company's operations, capabilities, and facility—all benefitting from recent capital expenditure and investment into the business. CNC milling machines are among the new equipment and technology. CNC turning and plastics machining are also part of the equipment roster. Materials such as aluminum, steel, Delrin and other phenolic materials, stainless steel, copper, and alloys specific to the applications, are used.



The team at Diversified works closely with customers and will design and build ?xtures and jigs, and can work from electronic ?les, prints, verbal instructions, and sketches. Among the industries served are medical electronics, contract electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, military sub-contract manufacturers, robotic manufacturers, and contractors who need specialized machined parts. It provides prototype and production machining and offers low- to mid-volume, assembly, lathe, and manual work.



Phil Holman joined Diversified Machining after a successful 36-year career as president/owner of Fourstar Connections, a contract manufacturing company in Hudson, MA. Prior to that, he had extensive experience in contract manufacturing, both in quality and as VP of operations. Excited to use his background to help grow and expand capabilities at this company, Holman said, "My vision is to continue to develop capabilities inside Diversified and through affiliations, to support new product introductions (NPI), and design for manufacturability (DFM). All of this, while building a culture driven to achieve high levels of customer service."



Brian Holman has spent his entire career in manufacturing and brings with him proven experience in logistics, his most recent position being a senior buyer at Genuine Cable Group in Leominster, MA. He was instrumental in his roles at Fourstar Connections as purchasing manager and in the valuable time he spent in shipping and receiving and production control and scheduling. About his new position at Diversified Machining, he said, "I'm able to apply the insights and planning strategies I've deepened throughout the years, and look forward to seeing how they will help this company grow. But customer relationships and support have always been my priorities, and I am more excited to see how I can help them grow their businesses."



MacDonald says of this new venture, "I've known Phil for many years and have done business with him for a long time. I couldn't think of a better, more knowledgeable partnership and team to keep our customers happy and everyone looking into a brighter, more successful future.



Diversified Machining is located in a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility at 1A Bonazzoli Avenue, Suite #4 in Hudson, MA. Call (978) 562-2213 or visit the website at www.diversifedmaching.org.



About Diversified Machining, Inc.

In business since 1992, Diversified Machining is a contract manufacturing company with over 80 years of collective experience in prototype and production machining, along with expertise in efficient new product development and introduction (NPD/NPI) and design for manufacturability (DFM). The team at diversified works closely with customers and will design and build fixtures and jigs, and can work from electronic ?les, prints, verbal instructions, and sketches. Among the industries served are medical electronics, contract electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, military sub-contract manufacturers, robotic manufacturers, and contractors who need specialized machined parts. It provides low- to mid-volume, assembly, lathe, and manual work. CNC milling machines, CNC turning, and plastics machining are on the equipment roster. Materials such as aluminum, steel, Delrin and other phenolic materials, stainless steel, copper, and alloys specific to the applications are used. Collaboration, quality, quick-turn production and delivery, and customer service are cornerstones of Diversified Machining's approach.