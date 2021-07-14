Diversified Plastics, Inc. Appoints Kaci Clare Maciej as Business Development Manager

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2021 --Diversified Plastics, Inc., (DPI), a custom plastic-injection molder and digital manufacturer of high-precision components, has appointed Kaci Clare Maciej as business development manager. Maciej will be responsible for creating new customer partnerships and assisting DPI's customer advocates and sales engineers with securing program renewals. She will also provide critical information for the DPI team to proactively meet customer expectations.



Maciej has nearly a decade of experience in medical device manufacturing and plastic-injection molding, consulting with clients, increasing customer retention and expanding the customer base. Prior to joining DPI, Maciej was Midwest medical sales manager at Westfall Technik in Las Vegas, Nev. She also served as Midwest sales manager at Foster Corporation in Putnam, Conn.; Midwest sales manager at Apollo Medical Extrusion (now Spectrum Plastics Group) in Minneapolis, Minn.; medical sales manager at Pioneer Plastics in Eagan, Minn.; and national sales manager at Universal Tool and Molding in Zimmerman, Minn.



"Kaci is dedicated to helping our customers and company succeed," says Kevin Hogan, CEO of Diversified Plastics, Inc. "She has a strong work ethic and will be an essential part of achieving the company's growth strategies."



Maciej received a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minn. She has also completed numerous courses in customer service, sales strategies, employee engagement, lean sigma, time management and leadership.



For more information about DPI's services or career opportunities, visit www.divplast.com, call



+1 763.424.2525 or email dpisales@divplast.com.



About Diversified Plastics, Inc.

Employee-owned Diversified Plastics, Inc. (DPI) is a custom plastic-injection molder and digital manufacturer of high-precision, close-tolerance parts and components for medical device, filtration, aerospace and a variety of other industrial markets. Founded in 1977, the company is a full-service contract manufacturer providing design for manufacturing assistance, additive manufacturing, mold construction and intricate molding, as well as cleanroom assembly. In 2018, DPI purchased Pacific Plastics Injection Molding in Vista, Calif. DPI is ISO 9001:2015 and 13485:2003 certified, FDA registered, ITAR certified and UL registered. www.divplast.com