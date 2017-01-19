Diversified Plastics, Inc. Appoints William K. Sourinta as Quality Manager

Plymouth, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2017 --Diversified Plastics, Inc. has appointed William K. Sourinta as quality manager. Sourinta will play an integral part in continuous advancement and maintenance of Diversified Plastics' quality systems to ensure that products meet or exceed customer requirements. In this role, he will also be responsible for training and keeping the company current and compliant with industry standards and regulations.



Sourinta has managed quality teams and quality systems for over a decade, with experience in medical device and plastic injection molding industries. Prior to Diversified Plastics, Sourinta held quality assurance supervisor positions at Juno Pacific in Anoka, Minn. and Greatbatch Medical, in Minneapolis, Minn. He also served in leadership and quality assurance roles at Mikros Engineering, QC Group, Nicollet Technologies and Honeywell Aerospace.



"William's experience in injection molding, medical device, aerospace and other industries is a true asset for Diversified Plastics," says Annette Lund, vice president of Diversified Plastics, Inc. "He is exceptionally qualified to ensure that the company continues to provide superior quality and continuous improvement."



Sourinta received his education in internal quality process auditing at Hennepin Technical College. He is an ISO auditor, certified for internal and external audits. Sourinta is also a member of American Society for Quality (ASQ).



For more information about Diversified Plastics, Inc. visit www.divplast.com, call 763-424-2525 or email sales@divplast.com.



About Diversified Plastics, Inc.

Employee-owned Diversified Plastics is a custom injection molder of high-precision, close- tolerance, small- to medium-sized injection-molded components for medical device, filtration, aerospace and a variety of other industrial markets. Founded in 1977, the company is a full-service contract manufacturer providing design assistance, mold construction and intricate molding as well as cleanroom assembly. Diversified Plastics is ISO 9001:2008 and 13485:2003 certified, FDA registered, ITAR certified and UL registered.