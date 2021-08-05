Diversified Plastics, Inc. Welcomes Jackie Zamorano to Board of Directors

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2021 --Diversified Plastics, Inc. (DPI), a custom plastic-injection molder and digital manufacturer of high-precision thermoplastic components, has appointed Jackie Zamorano to its board of directors. Zamorano has extensive experience in human resources at an employee-owned company, deploying highly effective talent acquisition strategies and practices, and reducing costs through increased use of technology and networking. Her board committee experience includes board director nominating and election; executive review; CEO succession and selection; compensation; and 401k and profit sharing.



"We welcome Jackie to the board and look forward to her insights as we continue to grow the company," says James Dow, chairman of the board at DPI. "She brings a wealth of experience in talent management and development, delivering programs and experiences that meet the needs of today's talent while improving productivity and employee retention. These experiences make her well-suited to help guide the company for future growth and success."



Zamorano has worked in a variety of industries, including professional services, international design and distribution, and nonprofit social services. For the past 13 years Zamorano has served as the chief people officer (CPO) of Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH), a St. Paul, Minn.-based ESOP. As CPO, she brought people and business strategy together to serve the organization's objectives and the employee-owners' aspirations. As a member of the SEH leadership team, Zamorano has experience in merger and acquisition work from pre-letter of intent (LOI) through post-merger integration. She has also led the safety function for 10 years, reducing the company's worker's compensation claims relative to the industry average, and reducing costs.



Prior to joining SEH, Zamorano led the human resources function for Manhattan Toy, a privately held designer and distributor of children's toys in Minneapolis, Minn. Her responsibilities included designing and implementing a compensation program that reinforced positive actions and behaviors, and increased employee engagement and buy-in. She began her career working as a behavior analyst, gaining insights into employee engagement and productivity.



Zamorano received her Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from the College of St. Benedict and her graduate degree in Business from Cardinal Stritch University.



About Diversified Plastics, Inc.

Employee-owned Diversified Plastics, Inc. (DPI) is a custom plastic-injection molder and digital manufacturer of high-precision, close-tolerance parts and components for medical device, filtration, aerospace and a variety of other industrial markets. Founded in 1977, the company is a full-service contract manufacturer providing design for manufacturing assistance, additive manufacturing, mold construction and intricate molding, as well as cleanroom assembly. In 2018, DPI purchased Pacific Plastics Injection Molding in Vista, Calif. DPI is ISO 9001:2015 and 13485:2003 certified, FDA registered, ITAR certified and UL registered. www.divplast.com