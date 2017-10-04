Diversified Plastics, Inc. Wins Best in Class – Mid-Size Company of the 2017 Minnesota Manufacturing Awards

Bloomington, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2017 --Diversified Plastics, Inc., a custom plastic-injection molder of high-precision thermoplastic components, was recognized as the winner of the Best In Class – Mid-size category for the 2017 Minnesota Manufacturing Awards. Finalists and award recipients were announced at a ceremony on September 28, 2017.



"As this is our 40th year in business, it's an honor to be acknowledged with this award among other outstanding Minnesota-based manufacturing companies," says Annette Lund, vice president of Diversified Plastics, Inc. "Our exceptional employees are one reason that Diversified Plastics is sought by medical device, aerospace, filtration and other companies to provide superior molding services and quality thermoplastic components."



Diversified Plastics has over 75 employees, including seven of the original team of 13. An employee stock-ownership plan (ESOP) company, Diversified Plastics excels with difficult projects and works with customers providing design assistance, prototypes, intricate molding and cleanroom assembly. Diversified Plastics keeps up with technology by upgrading machines with more energy-efficient equipment and robotics that offer greater productivity and better control of the molding process.



Precision thermoplastic parts manufactured by Diversified Plastics, Inc. can be found in NASA's Juno Probe instruments, medical devices, lithium-ion batteries, dental X-ray machines, and many other applications. The company and its employees are committed to giving back to the community and being good stewards of the planet.



Minnesota manufacturers account for 322,000 jobs and 16 percent of Minnesota's GDP. Each year, Minnesota Business magazine recognizes the outstanding achievements of the manufacturing industry and its leaders. Nominations for the 2017 Minnesota Manufacturing Awards were collected over a two-month period and reviewed by an external panel of judges consisting of industry experts. Other award recipients include Uponor for Best In Class Large company and HydraFlex for Best New Product Design.



About Diversified Plastics, Inc.

Employee-owned Diversified Plastics is a custom injection molder of high-precision, close-tolerance injection-molded components for medical device, filtration, aerospace and a variety of other industrial markets. Founded in 1977, the company is a full-service contract manufacturer providing design assistance, mold construction and intricate molding as well as cleanroom assembly. Diversified Plastics is ISO 9001:2008 and 13485:2003 certified, FDA registered, ITAR certified and UL registered.