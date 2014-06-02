Diversity Woman Magazine Founder and Publisher Releases New Book Entitled, "Lead by Example"

Burlington, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2014 --To inspire the lioness heart in women entrepreneurs Diversity Woman magazine founder and publisher Sheila Robinson announces the launch of her new book entitled “Lead by Example”. The book acknowledges the importance of diversity, strong leadership roles and mentorship for women by using Robinson’s experience as well as real stories written by real women in corporate America. By evoking a kind of camaraderie in the midst of the often uphill battle associated with the corporate workplace the author gives the reader a safety net. A net that lauds the benefits of wisdom, knowledge and an exceptional attitude as the wellspring of maintaining true power.



Robinson said of the purpose of the book, “It’s no secret that a positive attitude and an unrelenting focus to do the right thing will guide us through any crisis professional or otherwise. I believe that when we understand our motivation and align our passion with our values, that’s when we truly become a force to be reckoned with. Lead by Example celebrates that process and encourages women to bring it forward.”



A great proponent of mentorship, the author gives the credit of her achievements in part to learning how to have the humility to take her advisors wisdom to heart. This tact is seen throughout her magazine Diversity Woman with its dedication to mentorship, education, networking and integral leadership roles.



About Diversity Woman Media

Diversity Woman Media, LLC was founded by Sheila Robinson who is the publisher of Diversity Woman magazine. The national magazine is devoted to business and leadership development, mentoring, skill enhancement and overall empowerment for women. The company’s founder is the author of the newly launched book entitled, “Lead by Example”.



