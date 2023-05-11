Dixie Salvage Emerges as a Leading Auto Parts Stores in Live Oak and Alachua County, Florida

Old Town, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2023 --Dixie Salvage is a dependable auto and truck body parts provider, including used engines and more, in Live Oak and Alachua County, Florida. With an extensive array of parts accessible for foreign and domestic makes and models, customers can conveniently obtain everything they require in a single location.



One of the significant advantages of selecting Dixie Salvage Yard is the company's dedication to customer contentment. With prompt turnaround times and competitive pricing, both professional service technicians and DIY shade tree mechanics can benefit from the convenience and cost-effectiveness that Dixie Salvage Yard presents.



Over the years, Dixie Salvage Yard has established itself as one of the reputable auto parts stores in Live Oak and Alachua County, Florida, specializing in auto and truck body parts, used engines, and more throughout Live Oak and Alachua County, Florida. The company's popularity has expanded from Old Town to Lake City, Gainesville, to Tallahassee, making it the ultimate destination for all auto and light truck part requirements.



The company offers various parts for foreign and domestic makes and models, providing over 30 acres of late-model vehicles, including Toyota, Nissan, and Honda. Customers can enjoy quick turnaround and competitive pricing, whether professional service technicians or DIY shade tree mechanics.



As a member of the Florida Auto Dismantlers & Recyclers Association, Dixie Salvage Yard is committed to adhering to the association's code of ethics, protecting natural and manufactured resources, and providing unparalleled customer satisfaction and community support.



Dixie Salvage Yard also offers extended warranties on many parts, with every part sold with a 90-day warranty. The company provides delivery at affordable prices for new parts, such as radiators, taillights, mirrors, or headlights, through its easy online ordering and nationwide shipping.



Customers can rely on Dixie Salvage Yard for engines, transmissions, windshields, or side-glass needs, with its hometown service extending nationwide.



Furthermore, the company is always replenishing its inventory and purchasing vehicles. Customers with a vehicle they want to sell can expect fair prices and competitive offers from Dixie Salvage Yard.



Dixie Salvage Yard is the go-to destination for all auto and light truck part requirements, offering the parts needed and the service deserved.



For more information on auto parts in Live Oak and Chiefland, Florida, visit https://www.dixiesalvage.net/parts-search/.



Call 352-498-7000 for details.



About Dixie Salvage

Dixie Salvage is a full-service salvage yard offering new and used auto parts. They offer wheels in Chiefland and Live Oak, Florida, apart from transmissions, radiators, taillights, and more.