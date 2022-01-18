Dixie Salvage Emerges as One of the Leading Auto Parts Stores in Lake Butler and Live Oak, Florida

Old Town, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2022 --Getting original auto parts for one's vehicle is not an easy feat. The precisely required parts are often not available in auto part stores. This could be frustrating and upsetting for a car owner to see their vehicle in the garage. With Dixie Salvage, getting excellent deals on automotive parts at reasonable prices is no longer a big deal.



As one of the leading auto parts stores in Lake Butler and Live Oak, Florida, Dixie Salvage Auto & Truck Parts Foreign & Domestic offers high-quality products that ensure excellent performance and customer satisfaction.



In their inventory, they have all the necessary automotive parts for any make and model of the car. Call them today for any types of auto and light truck parts.



From Old Town to Lake City, Gainesville to Tallahassee, everyone trusts Dixie Salvage for virtually any part they need. There are other salvage yards in the area, but there's only one full-service yard, and that's Dixie Salvage Auto & Truck Parts Foreign & Domestic! Customers rely on their quick turnaround time and competitive pricing on every auto/light truck part they sell - knowing that their satisfaction is guaranteed when they order from Dixie Salvage.



Dixie Salvage is proud to be a member of the FADRA, which requires them to focus on protecting natural and manufactured resources while also providing total commitment for customer satisfaction.



They offer extended warranties for clients when they need a little extra peace of mind. They will find the best part for the clients. Enjoy the area's ONLY full-service yards and save time and hassle.



Dixie Salvage can deliver many new parts at reasonable prices, from radiators to taillights, mirrors, to headlights. Dixie Salvage has almost everything in its inventory, whether it is engines or transmissions, headlights, or windshields.



For more information on rebuilt transmissions in Chiefland and Gilchrist County, Florida, visit https://www.dixiesalvage.net/multi-part-search/.



Call 352-498-7000 or 800-226-7077 for details.



About Dixie Salvage

Dixie Salvage is a full-service salvage yard that offers both new and used car parts at the best price. They offer quality auto parts in Gainesville and Lake Butler, Florida, from car engines to doors, hoods, and transmissions.