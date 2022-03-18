Dixie Salvage Emerges as One of the Leading Auto Parts Stores in Leon County and Gainesville, Florida

Old Town, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2022 --Not everything can be repaired. Sometimes, keeping the car running at its peak might require replacing specific components. To get the right automobile spare parts in Florida, most car owners from Leon County and Gainesville, Florida, rely on the most reputable and established automotive parts supplier - Dixie Salvage.



With over three decades of full-service auto salvage experience, Dixie Salvage supplies the best and the most genuine parts to fulfill the requirements of its clients. The reason car owners count on them is because they provide parts that match the specifications of the cars.



The need for car parts is different for different automobiles. The car manufacturers design the parts according to the requirement and specifications of the car. Dixie Salvage is one of the leading auto parts stores in Leon County and Gainesville, Florida. One can get genuine and used automobile spare parts to match the car's specifications and needs.



An investment in genuine parts ensures road safety and coverage if anything goes wrong with the system. The replacement guarantee covers all failures and, depending on the manufacturer, provides a warranty of 12 to 24 months. They pull the parts for clients as a full-service company, saving time and aggravation. From engines, transmissions, headlights, taillights, windshields, and side-glass, one can find almost every at Dixie Salvage.



Call 352-498-7000 for details.



About Dixie Salvage

Dixie Salvage is a family-owned full-service salvage yard that offers new and used auto parts in Madison County and Taylor County, Florida. Dixie Salvage has over 30 acres of late-model vehicles, including Ford, Chevy, Buick, Dodge, Chrysler, GMC, and the most popular imports like Toyota, Nissan, Honda.