Dixie Salvage Emerges as Top Auto Parts Stores in Chiefland and Live Oak, Florida

Old Town, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2020 --It is a well-known fact that vehicles can require parts replacement at any point in time. Finding the right parts is hard for vehicle owners as original parts are not always available. That does not mean that one has to stay with a broken-down vehicle. One can easily reach out to a full-service salvage yard like Dixie Salvage. They are a well-known full-service salvage yard that can offer quality auto parts at the most affordable price. They offer both new and old auto parts as they are aware that not all vehicle owners are always able to buy original parts. Original pieces will not only be expensive but are not readily available as well. Dixie Salvage resolves the problem quickly by providing both kinds. This has made them a leading and reliable auto parts store in Chiefland and Live Oak, Florida.



With years of experience in this field, Dixie Salvage has their salvage yard, and they are also in the business of procuring cars. That is why their repository is never out of the right parts. Moreover, if the needed parts are not available, Dixie Salvage can pull the right parts. They have a great network and can help vehicle owners get the perfect auto parts within a short time. They can provide clients with parts for all makes and models. Dixie Salvage is a reliable source because they are all members of the Florida Auto Dismantlers & Recyclers Association.



All auto parts available from Dixie Salvage has a set warranty of 90 days. If something goes wrong with the parts within that period, clients are eligible for a free repair and replacement. The salvage yard offers nationwide shipping, and clients can also place the order online.



Dixie Salvage offers radiators, wheels in Madison County and Gainesville, Florida, taillights, headlights, mirrors, and more. Call 352-498-7000 or 800-226-7077 for details.



About Dixie Salvage

Dixie Salvage is a well-known full-service salvage yard with years of experience in offering new and old auto parts for all makes and models of vehicles. From cars to trucks and motorcycle, they offer all at the lowest price in Chiefland and Live Oak, Madison County, and Gainesville, Florida.