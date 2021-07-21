Dixie Salvage Emerges as Trustworthy Auto Parts Stores in Live Oak and Chiefland, Florida

Old Town, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2021 --Often, vehicle owners are in a fix where to go when they are stuck with a broken vehicle. Getting new parts is not an easy job, and they also come costly. The shift is towards the local auto parts stores in Live Oak and Chiefland, Florida, which can supply the required parts quickly. Dixie Salvage is the local auto parts source that has garnered a lot of attention and support from the community over the years. They have kept up the good job of supplying their clients with a varied range of new and used auto parts for almost any brand of vehicle they own. Not only do they have all the significant factors that a vehicle owner needs to be replaced time and again, but there is also more in sourcing the auto parts from such places. The price is well within one's budget, and they maintain a great network. Dixie Salvage stands by the vehicle owners in sourcing the right auto part, but they also help find the auto part if they don't have it in their inventory. Their vast network helps with putting the auto part search through until they have a match. Their dedication to keeping up the good work and serving the community has put them at the top of the trade.



Dixie Salvage also offers a multi-part search that allows one to look up many parts at one time by VIN (vehicle identification number), ensuring accuracy. One can select up to 6 parts through the multi-search feature. They also allow search by image feature that has made it easy to get the right auto glass, headlight, wheel, or other miscellaneous parts one needs for the vehicle. One can search by picture for auto glass, headlights, tires, and so much more. This is a quick, easy and convenient way to find the part that one needs.



The auto parts stores also buy cars to maintain a good inventory. They offer rebuilt transmissions in Madison County and Lake Butler, Florida apart from radiators, taillights, headlights, mirrors, and more.



Call 352-498-7000 or 800-226-7077 for more details.



