Dixie Salvage Is One of the Top Auto Parts Stores in Live Oak and Perry Florida

Vehicle owners are always in need of auto parts for their vehicles. Be it a truck or a car; it will break down at one point in time. The need for new replacement parts will, therefore, arise. Often, all those parts are not readily available. That is why the vehicle owners have to rely on a local place to get the replacement parts quickly. Dixie Salvage is one eminent junkyard in Madison County and Lake Butler, Florida from where vehicle owners can obtain both new and used parts for their cars and trucks.



Dixie Salvage is a well-known name in and around Live Oak and Perry, Florida. They are one of the most trusted salvage yards that have been serving the community for years. Residents owning vehicles of various brands and models can opt for recycled auto parts and new parts as well at the best possible price. All the parts are in good and workable condition. These parts are acquired and recycled by the auto wreckers from an old and junk car's functional parts.



Serving the customers has always been their primary focus, and nothing is more important to them than helping find the right auto parts for their clients. As one of the reliable auto parts stores in Live Oak and Perry Florida, they don't let any of their customers go empty-handed. They try and find out the right matching part, and if it is not available, then they try and get it from their vast network. They are a member of the Florida Auto Dismantlers & Recyclers Association, which gives them the credibility that they are looking for.



Call them at 352-498-7000 or 800-226-7077 now for more details.



About Dixie Salvage

Dixie Salvage is one of the well known auto auto parts stores in Live Oak and Perry Florida that offers recycled auto parts at the most affordable price. Whether it is engines, tail lights, wheels, radiators, one can get it all with them.